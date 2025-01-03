Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
Free Podcast

8 New Year’s Resolutions for Every Investor | Cabot Street Check

January 3, 2025
Chris Preston & Brad Simmerman

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the absent Santa rally, Tesla (TSLA) missing their delivery numbers and Hindenburg Research’s short report on Carvana (CVNA). Then they offer up eight New Year’s resolutions for investors, ranging from managing debt and savings to staying bullish, trusting the market, and a few assets to avoid.

https://www.cabotwealth.com/street

Listen on Your Favorite Podcast Platform!

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to listen to Cabot Street Check when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-street-check-podcast-fields-only’]
Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]
Chris Preston & Brad Simmerman

Chris Preston

Discover hot stocks and investing tips from Cabot analysts in our free Cabot Wealth Daily newsletter delivered right to your inbox.
We understand your email address is private. We promise to never sell, rent or disclose your email address to any third parties.