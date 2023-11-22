6 Stocks for Your Black Friday Shopping List | Cabot Street Check

On this week’s Thanksgiving-shortened episode of Street Check, Chris and Brad get a head start on holiday shopping and identify six stocks to consider adding to your Black Friday shopping list. The stocks range from fast food, discount retailers and e-commerce to classic toys, consumer electronics and luxury goods. They also spend a few minutes talking turkey (literally) before a visit from some diminutive special guests.

Listen on Your Favorite Podcast Platform!

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to listen to Cabot Street Check when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-weekly-review’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]

