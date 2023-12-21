6 Fearless Market Predictions for 2024 | Cabot Street Check

This week, on the last Street Check episode of 2023, Chris and Brad make six predictions for the year to come. They discuss a possible path for U.S. markets, what they expect from the Fed going forward, trendy trades, weight loss drugs, China and the possibility of a resurgent IPO market. To the listeners and viewers, thanks for tuning in in 2023. We look forward to an even better 2024!

