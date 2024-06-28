6 Bold Market Predictions for the Second Half of 2024 | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad debate whether investors have begun rotating out of the AI theme after months of dominant performance. Then, they discuss Warren Buffett’s big bet on oil and a catastrophic year for Walgreens (WBA) that’s seen them cut the dividend, explore store closures, and has dragged share prices down by more than 50%. For the main segment, they each make 3 predictions for the rest of the year about everything from AI and interest rates to gold and new all-time highs for the market.

Listen on Your Favorite Podcast Platform!

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to listen to Cabot Street Check when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-street-check-podcast-fields-only’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]

