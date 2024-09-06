4 Sectors We Like, 2 We Don’t | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad make a friendly wager on the upcoming Bills-Cardinals game and Brad makes the case that the utility stock trade is already showing signs of crowding. Then, they discuss widespread selling in September after Wall Street returned from summer vacation with a hangover, whether the jobs numbers are as disappointing as the market is making them seem, and why homebuilders are some of the first beneficiaries of the upcoming Fed rate cuts. In the main segment, they highlight four sectors that they’re most bullish on and the two sectors to avoid for the rest of the year.

