4 REITs to Buy for a Slow-Moving Real Estate Boom | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss Nvdia’s (NVDA) earnings no longer driving the market, Target’s (TGT) tumble on a weak third quarter, MicroStrategy (MSTR) falling 20% on a Tweet from Citron Research and Spirit Airlines’ (SAVEQ) bankruptcy filing and what it means for shareholders. Then, Nancy Zambell of Cabot Money Club joins to talk all about the state of the housing market, REITs, and the sectors she’s most bullish on heading into 2025.

