3 Under-the-Radar Sectors Poised for a Turnaround | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the Greenland-related tariff threats and their quick reversal, revised GDP figures and early earnings season results, and the across-the-board outperformance by small-cap stocks. Then, Clif Droke joins to talk all about precious metals, silver’s huge run, the metal he likes best for the rest of 2026, rotation in the equity markets, and his favorite turnaround sector. For more information on this week’s offer, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

