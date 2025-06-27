3 Growth Stocks for the Second Half of 2025 | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the market’s reaction to conflict in the Middle East, the odds that the pending tariff deadline is delayed yet again, and this week’s economic, jobs, and inflation numbers. Then, Mike Cintolo joins to share his perspective on the market, why he’s bullish about the fresh breakout to all-time highs, and he offers a handful of stocks from his watchlist. For more information about the offer mentioned on this episode, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

Listen on Your Favorite Podcast Platform!

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to listen to Cabot Street Check when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-street-check-podcast-fields-only’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]

