3 Emerging Markets to Buy for the ‘New Globalization’ | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad quickly discuss the ongoing government shutdown and how the market has responded in the past, the Electronic Arts (EA) buyout and rumors of private equity eyeing Target (TGT) and the rally in healthcare stocks after tariff developments and the White House’s deal with Pfizer (PFE). Then, Carl Delfeld joins to discuss the new arena of globalization, the U.S.-China rivalry and how to position your portfolio as global dynamics shift. For more information on this week’s offer, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

