10 Stocks to Buy/Sell/Hold for the Next Year| Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss what’s behind the market’s latest swoon, what it could mean for the summer months, and whether prior election year patterns could signal a return of the bull market later in the year. Then they break down the software stocks that are blowing up on solid earnings reports and what’s behind it. Finally, they rate 10 stocks and sectors as “buy,” “sell” or “hold” for the next year, including cannabis stocks, Bitcoin, meme stocks, NVDA and more.

