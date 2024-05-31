Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
10 Stocks to Buy/Sell/Hold for the Next Year| Cabot Street Check

May 31, 2024
Chris Preston & Brad Simmerman

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss what’s behind the market’s latest swoon, what it could mean for the summer months, and whether prior election year patterns could signal a return of the bull market later in the year. Then they break down the software stocks that are blowing up on solid earnings reports and what’s behind it. Finally, they rate 10 stocks and sectors as “buy,” “sell” or “hold” for the next year, including cannabis stocks, Bitcoin, meme stocks, NVDA and more.

