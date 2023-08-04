10 Stocks Even Our Kids Want to Buy | Cabot Street Check

On this week’s episode, Chris and Brad talk the current state of the market, companies being punished for positive earnings surprises, strength in Consumer Discretionary stocks and what record levels of cash in money market funds could mean moving forward. Then, they discuss the reality of getting investment advice from your kids by tapping into “cool” trends before teasing next week’s episode in which they’ll finally face consequences for their “hot” takes.

