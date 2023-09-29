Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
MG-ps-logo-analyst (1).png

October 2023
A Bag Full of Cash
Growth Stocks Investing
Rebates, Tax Credits, and Discounts: How to Save on EVERYTHING
When it comes to your financial health, saving more money can be just as important as earning more money. If you’ve been considering buying an electric vehicle, making improvements to your home, or just replacing a window, the Inflation Reduction Act unleashed a slew of federal rebates that will put more money back in your pocket. This month we’ll focus on how to take advantage of those programs, plus, we’ll explore a wide range of discounts available to seniors, students, travelers, and more.
September 29, 2023
 · 
Nancy Zambell
Read More
Cannabis Plants
Growth Stocks Investing
The Next Big Cannabis Sector Catalyst Has Finally Arrived
A much-anticipated catalyst has finally arrived for the cannabis sector and it’s upended what had been more than two years of major underperformance.
September 29, 2023
 · 
Michael Brush
Read More
A Pocket Watch and a $100 Bill
Growth Stocks Investing
Why It’s a Perfect Time to Invest in the Stock Market
Inflation’s bullish impact on precious metals prices has been held back by dollar strength. That could be changing.
September 29, 2023
 · 
Ed Coburn
Read More
3 Energy Drink Stocks to Buy Now
Energy drinks are supplanting coffee and rapidly becoming the beverage of choice for Millennials looking for a caffeine fix. These three energy drink stocks are my favorite way to take advantage of the trend.
September 29, 2023
 · 
Clif Droke
The 7 Best AI ETFs to Buy Now
Artificial intelligence (AI) has been the talk of Wall Street all year, these 7 ETFs allow you to increase your exposure to AI using a variety of strategies and selection criteria.
September 29, 2023
 · 
Brad Simmerman
Why You Should Invest in Moats
An economic moat can be the difference between a company that soars and one that stumbles or fails completely. Here’s why you should add some stocks with moats to your portfolio.
September 29, 2023
 · 
Carl Delfeld
Ignore Michael Burry’s “Big” Bet Against the Market
If news of Michael Burry’s big bearish bet last month spooked you, ignore it. The articles quoting his $1.6 billion bearish position made some serious miscalculations.
September 29, 2023
 · 
Jacob Mintz
2 Beaten-Down Utility Stocks to Buy on the Cheap
With many utility stocks trading near multi-year lows, now’s a perfect time to buy these 2 beaten-down stocks before the market’s winds shift and defense is back in vogue.
September 29, 2023
 · 
Tom Hutchinson
Is Apple Actually a Value Stock Now?
Apple may not have the typical valuation multiples of a value stock, but does its market dominance, fiercely loyal followers and cash flow story outweigh the elevated share price?
September 29, 2023
 · 
Bruce Kaser
3 Keys to Successful Investing
Cabot Wealth Network has seen it all after more than 50 years in the business, and we’ve found that these three habits are the keys to investing success.
September 29, 2023
 · 
Ed Coburn
The Real-World Model for Turnaround Stocks
The Detroit Lions may not be a model NFL team, but their recent success makes them an apt exemplar for turnaround candidates.
September 29, 2023
 · 
Bruce Kaser

Start Reading
Discover hot stocks and investing tips from Cabot analysts in our free Cabot Wealth Daily newsletter delivered right to your inbox.
We understand your email address is private. We promise to never sell, rent or disclose your email address to any third parties.