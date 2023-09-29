October 2023
When it comes to your financial health, saving more money can be just as important as earning more money. If you’ve been considering buying an electric vehicle, making improvements to your home, or just replacing a window, the Inflation Reduction Act unleashed a slew of federal rebates that will put more money back in your pocket. This month we’ll focus on how to take advantage of those programs, plus, we’ll explore a wide range of discounts available to seniors, students, travelers, and more.
A much-anticipated catalyst has finally arrived for the cannabis sector and it’s upended what had been more than two years of major underperformance.
Inflation’s bullish impact on precious metals prices has been held back by dollar strength. That could be changing.
Energy drinks are supplanting coffee and rapidly becoming the beverage of choice for Millennials looking for a caffeine fix. These three energy drink stocks are my favorite way to take advantage of the trend.
Artificial intelligence (AI) has been the talk of Wall Street all year, these 7 ETFs allow you to increase your exposure to AI using a variety of strategies and selection criteria.
An economic moat can be the difference between a company that soars and one that stumbles or fails completely. Here’s why you should add some stocks with moats to your portfolio.
If news of Michael Burry’s big bearish bet last month spooked you, ignore it. The articles quoting his $1.6 billion bearish position made some serious miscalculations.
With many utility stocks trading near multi-year lows, now’s a perfect time to buy these 2 beaten-down stocks before the market’s winds shift and defense is back in vogue.
Apple may not have the typical valuation multiples of a value stock, but does its market dominance, fiercely loyal followers and cash flow story outweigh the elevated share price?
Cabot Wealth Network has seen it all after more than 50 years in the business, and we’ve found that these three habits are the keys to investing success.
The Detroit Lions may not be a model NFL team, but their recent success makes them an apt exemplar for turnaround candidates.