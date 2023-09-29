Rebates, Tax Credits, and Discounts: How to Save on EVERYTHING

Inflation—according to the statistics—has declined to 3.67%, from the June 2022 high of 9.06%, but I’m not seeing much of a change in my wallet, are you?

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) has risen 3.7% in the past year. I don’t know—that doesn’t sound right when I look at just how grocery prices and utility costs have escalated in my neck of the woods in the past 12 months. For instance, my utilities are about 20% higher and my grocery costs seem to have grown even more. When I see two chicken breasts selling for $10.99, when I could have bought three of them for $3.99 a couple of years ago, the statistics don’t show the real picture to me.

Consequently, I’m always looking to reduce my expenses, and when I have an opportunity to cut costs—especially on something I planned to buy anyway, I’m first in line!

Fortunately, in this time of too-high inflation, I’ve found several rebates/discounts that can add up to a lot of dollars saved.

In fact, the last time I saw such good rebates on large purchases was more than 10 years ago, when I bought my first hybrid car (tax incentive of $2,700 and insulated my wooden floors ($500). Now, that’s what I call real savings!

And today, the vehicle rebates as well as some of the home energy credits are even better!

However, they are not always easy to understand, as my coworker’s brother can attest. He found the requirements for the tax incentives on his new Tesla pretty confusing (makes you wonder if the government does that on purpose, huh?).

Nevertheless, there are rebates and incentives to be had. And here I’m going to try to shed some light on them, so that you may find the process a bit easier.

In the Market for a Car—You Can’t Afford to Miss These Savings!

First, let’s talk about the federal tax credits for plug-in electric and fuel-cell electric vehicles purchased this year (and maybe after).

According to https://www.fueleconomy.gov/feg/taxcenter.shtml, “All-electric, plug-in hybrid, and fuel cell electric vehicles purchased new in 2023 or after may be eligible for a federal income tax credit of up to $7,500,” courtesy of the Clean Vehicle Credit in the Inflation Reduction Act.

The small print says, “The availability of the credit will depend on several factors, including the vehicle’s MSRP, its final assembly location, battery component and/or critical minerals sourcing, and your modified adjusted gross income (AGI).”

To qualify, you must buy a vehicle for your own use, not for resale, and use it primarily in the U.S.

In addition, your modified adjusted gross income (AGI) may not exceed:



$300,000 for married couples filing jointly

$225,000 for heads of households

$150,000 for all other filers

You can use your modified AGI from the year you take delivery of the vehicle or the year before, whichever is less. If your modified AGI is below the threshold in one of the two years, you can claim the credit. Your modified AGI is the amount from line 11 of your Form 1040 plus:

Any amount on line 45 or line 50 of Form 2555, Foreign Earned Income.

Any amount excluded from gross income because it was received from sources in Puerto Rico or American Samoa.

Additionally, the vehicle must:

Have a battery capacity of at least 7 kilowatt hours

Have a gross vehicle weight rating of less than 14,000 pounds

Be made by a qualified manufacturer.

Note that fuel cell vehicles do not need to be made by a qualified manufacturer to be eligible. See Rev. Proc. 2022-42 for more detailed guidance.

The vehicle must undergo final assembly in North America.

And:

The vehicle’s manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) can’t exceed $80,000 for vans, sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks or $55,000 for other vehicles.

And for those of you who have been waiting and waiting and waiting for a new vehicle that has not yet materialized, you’ll be delighted to know that there is also a tax credit of 30% of the sales price, up to $4,000, for pre-owned vehicles purchased this year. But there are a couple of catches: You have to purchase the vehicle from a dealer; the sales price can be no more than $25,000; and the vehicle must have a model year two years prior to the current calendar year.

If you’re taking advantage of that credit you must not be able to be claimed as a dependent on another person’s tax return or have claimed another used clean vehicle credit in the three years before the purchase date.

Additionally, your modified adjusted gross income (AGI) may not exceed:



$150,000 for married filing jointly or a surviving spouse

$112,500 for heads of households

$75,000 for all other filers

You can use your modified AGI from the year you take delivery of the vehicle or the year before, whichever is less. If your income is below the threshold for one of the two years, you can claim the credit. Your modified AGI is the amount from line 11 of your Form 1040 plus:

Any amount on line 45 or line 50 of Form 2555, Foreign Earned Income.

Any amount excluded from gross income because it was received from sources in Puerto Rico or American Samoa.

To qualify, a vehicle must meet all of these requirements:

It must be made by a qualified manufacturer.

Note that fuel cell vehicles do not need to be made by a qualified manufacturer to be eligible. See Rev. Proc. 2022-42 for more detailed guidance.

It must not have already been transferred after August 16, 2022, to a qualified buyer.

It must be for use primarily in the United States.

It must have a gross vehicle weight rating of less than 14,000 pounds.

It must be an eligible fuel cell vehicle or plug-in electric vehicle with a battery capacity of least 7 kilowatt hours.

A couple of caveats for both the new and used vehicle credits: The credit is nonrefundable, which means that you can’t get back more on the credit than you owe in taxes. And any excess credit cannot be applied to future tax years.



You need to know that there also may be state and/or local incentives that you can utilize.

This site from KBB gives you the information by state.

I took a quick look at a few states to see what they had to offer.

California residents have some of the most generous rebate programs and may qualify for a host of different incentives for purchasing new and/or used EVs. I counted 25 different rewards, many of them from local utilities, and ranging from $500 to $30,000 (with the most generous targeted to low-income residents).

Florida residents can receive bill credits and rebates from local utilities, ranging from $10/month for charging their EV during off-peak hours to $300 for upgrading their home electrical system to support an EV charging station.

Massachusetts residents can receive up to an additional $3,500 for purchasing or leasing electric vehicles and fuel-cell electric vehicles. There are also monthly discounts for off-peak hours charging, and up to $1,400 for purchasing a qualified Level 2 EV charging station (which takes 1-4 hours for a full charge, compared to a Level 1 station running on your 120-volt outlet which takes 40-50 hours for a full charge).

As you might suspect, New York also has a healthy array of rebates/incentives—up to $2,000 for the purchase or lease of an eligible new EV, discounts for off-peak charging, bonuses for a charging station,

But here in Tennessee, we’re a little behind the times. Our local Knoxville Utility Board offers residents up to $400 in rebates when they purchase and install a Level 2 EV charging station.

Now before you say, Yippee! let’s buy an EV, you will want to consider a few things besides the rebates/incentives. Here are some comparisons from Consumer Reports.

Electric Vehicles

What You Need to Know: Electric vehicles (EVs) are very efficient and most new models have a range of over 200 miles to satisfy the needs of many drivers without daily charging.

PROS



Zero tailpipe emissions

No engine noise

Instant acceleration

Can recharge at home

May be eligible for federal tax credit

CONS



Purchase price

Short range compared to a gas car

Long charging times

Extra planning needed for long trips

Inconvenient without home/work charger

ANNUAL COST: $600; about $1,300 fuel savings compared to similar, conventional cars.



MSRP PREMIUM: $5,000 to $15,000 more than a similar, conventional car.

EV RANGE (between charges): 200 - 400 miles.

Bottom line, the average price of a new electric vehicle (EV) is $64,000. That compares to $48,000 for a non-electric car. And the average price of a used EV is $41,000 versus $27,000 for a non-EV car. So, consider how long you plan on having the vehicle, along with the price/expense differentials, as well as how many miles you actually drive, to determine if owning an EV is right for you.

Home Energy Rebate Programs Are Hot! (I couldn’t resist!)

The Inflation Reduction Act also allocated more than $8.5 billion for two Home Energy Rebate Programs, including the Home Energy Performance-Based Whole House Rebate (Home Efficiency Rebates, $4.3 billion) and the High-Efficiency Electric Home Rebate Program (Home Electrification and Appliance Rebates, $4.28 billion).

According to the Tennessee Department of Department of Environment & Conservation, these programs will be administered by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) at the federal level and State Energy Offices. These rebates should be available by late this year or in early 2024. Submission deadline is January 31, 2025.

The Home Efficiency Rebates program

Eligibility:

Any household is eligible for Home Efficiency Rebates, and rebate amounts will be determined based on energy saved and income qualification.

Multi-family properties are also eligible if half the residents meet similar income qualifications.

Single Family Household: Modeled Energy Savings Income Level Rebate Amount 20%-34% Less than 80% AMI* Lesser of $4,000 or 80% of project cost 80% AMI and greater Lesser of $2,000 or 50% of project cost 35% and greater Less than 80% AMI* Lesser of $8,000 or 80% of project cost 80% AMI and greater Lesser of $4,000 or 50% of project cost Multifamily Household: Modeled Energy Savings Income Level Rebate Amount 20%-34% A building with at least 50% of households with incomes less than 80% AMI* Lesser of $4,000 per dwelling unit or 80% of project cost A building with at least 50% of households with incomes 80% AMI* and greater $2,000 per dwelling unit up to $200,000 per building 35% and greater A building with at least 50% of households with incomes less than 80% AMI* Lesser of $8,000 per dwelling unit or 80% of project cost A building with at least 50% of households with incomes 80% AMI* and greater $4,000 per dwelling unit up to $400,00 per building *To determine the applicable area median income (AMI), please visit the Housing and Urban Development Median Income Tool.

Please note that the specific energy projects and rebates are not yet available. Check your state’s energy site for more information. In Tennessee, that site is available here.

The High-Efficiency Electric Home Rebate Act focuses on helping low- and moderate-income (LMI) households afford energy-efficient upgrades. The following is a graphic of rebates available from HEEHRA.

Eligibility:

The law specifies that Home Electrification and Appliance Rebates are available to (1) low- or moderate-income (LMI) households, (2) individuals or entities that own a multifamily building with low- or moderate-income households comprising at least 50% of the residents, and (3) governmental, commercial, or nonprofit entities that are carrying out projects for low- or moderate-income households or multifamily building owners.

A low- or moderate-income household is one where an individual or family has a total annual income less than 150% of the median income of the area where the individual or family resides. For households with a total annual income below 80% of the area median income (AMI), rebates can cover a higher percentage of the total project costs.

Rebate Limitations: Eligible Rebate Recipient Income Level Rebate Amount Not to Exceed LMI household or eligible entity representative representing LMI household Less than 80% AMI* 100% of qualified project cost 81% - 150% AMI* 50% of qualified project cost Owner or multifamily building or eligible entity representative representing owner of multifamily building At least 50% of residents with income less than 80% AMI* 100% of qualified project cost At least 50% of residents with income of 81%-150% AMI* 50% of qualified project cost *To determine the applicable area median income (AMI), please visit the Housing and Urban Development Median Income Tool

Measure Rebate Amount Heat pump water heater Up to $1,750 Heat pump for space heating & cooling Up to $8,000 Electric stove, cooktop, range, or oven Up to $840 Heat pump clothes dryer Up to $840 Electrical load service center upgrade Up to $4,000 Insulation, air sealing & ventilation Up to $1,600 Electric wiring Up to $2,500 Installation Up to $500

There is a maximum rebate of $14,000 per building, with percentage caps varying by income and building type.

While the above home energy rebates associated with the Inflation Reduction Act are not yet available, there are other tax credits that are currently available that you may find beneficial.

Commercial Clean Vehicle Tax Credit

Beginning January 1, 2023, a Commercial Clean Vehicle Credit is available to businesses for the purchase of new electric vehicles (EV) and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV). Vehicles with a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) below 14,000 pounds (lbs.) must have a battery capacity of at least seven kilowatt-hours (kWh), and vehicles with a GVWR above 14,000 lbs. must have a battery capacity of at least 15 kWh. The tax credit amount is equal to the lesser of the following amounts:



15% of the vehicle purchase price for plug-in hybrid electric vehicles

30% of the vehicle purchase price for EVs and FCEVs

The incremental cost of the vehicle compared to an equivalent internal combustion engine vehicle

Maximum tax credits may not exceed $7,500 for vehicles under 14,000 lbs. and $40,000 for vehicles above 14,000 lbs. Businesses may not combine this tax credit with the Clean Vehicle Tax Credit.

Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit

The Energy Efficiency Home Improvement Credit can be claimed for improvements made to your primary home, where you live most of the time, between 2023 and 2032. The credit equals 30% of qualified expenses, including home energy audits, residential energy property expenses, and qualified energy efficiency improvements.

There are limits on the allowable annual credit and on the amount of credit for certain types of qualified expenses. The credit is allowed for qualifying property placed in service on or after Jan. 1, 2023, and before Jan. 1, 2033.

The maximum credit you can claim each year is:



$1,200 for energy property costs and certain energy efficient home improvements, with limits on doors ($250 per door and $500 total), windows ($600) and home energy audits ($150)

$2,000 per year for qualified heat pumps, biomass stoves or biomass boilers.

The credit has no lifetime dollar limit. You can claim the maximum annual credit every year that you make eligible improvements until 2033.



The credit is nonrefundable, so you can’t get back more on the credit than you owe in taxes. You can’t apply any excess credit to future tax years.

If you use a property solely for business purposes, you can’t claim the credit. But if you use your home partly for business, the credit for eligible clean energy expenses is as follows:



Business use up to 20%: full credit

Business use more than 20%: credit based on share of expenses allocable to nonbusiness use

Residential Clean Energy Credit

The Residential Clean Energy Credit can be claimed for improvements to a main home, where the person lives most of the time, whether they rent or own the home. The credit equals 30% of the costs of new, qualified clean energy property for a residence installed anytime between 2022 and 2033. Qualified expenses include solar electric panels, solar water heaters, wind turbines, geothermal heat pumps, fuel cells, and battery storage technology.

Qualified Expenses



Solar electric panels

Solar water heaters

Wind turbines

Geothermal heat pumps

Fuel cells

Battery storage technology (beginning in 2023)

Used (previously owned) clean energy property is not eligible.



Please note the same rules apply to business credits as in the Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit.

Rooftop Solar Tax Credits

Solar PV systems installed in 2020 and 2021 are eligible for a 26% tax credit. In August 2022, Congress passed an extension of the ITC, raising it to 30% for the installation of which was between 2022-2032. (Systems installed on or before December 31, 2019 were also eligible for a 30% tax credit.) It will decrease to 26% for systems installed in 2033 and to 22% for systems installed in 2034. The tax credit expires starting in 2035 unless Congress renews it.

There is no maximum amount that can be claimed.

Eligibility:



Your solar PV system was installed between January 1, 2017, and December 31, 2034.

The solar PV system is located at a residence of yours in the United States.

Either:

You own the solar PV system (i.e., you purchased it with cash or through financing, but you are neither leasing the system nor paying a solar company to purchase the electricity generated by the system). Or, if you purchased an interest in an off-site community solar project, if the electricity generated is credited against, and does not exceed, your home’s electricity consumption. Notes: the IRS issued a statement allowing a particular taxpayer to claim a tax credit for purchasing an interest in an off-site community solar project. However, this document, known as a private letter ruling or PLR, may not be relied on as precedent by other taxpayers. Also, you would not qualify if you only purchase the electricity from a community solar project.

The solar PV system is new or being used for the first time. The credit can only be claimed on the “original installation” of the solar equipment.

The following expenses are included:



Solar PV panels or PV cells (including those used to power an attic fan, but not the fan itself).

Contractor labor costs for onsite preparation, assembly, or original installation, including permitting fees, inspection costs, and developer fees.

Balance-of-system equipment, including wiring, inverters, and mounting equipment.

Energy storage devices that have a capacity rating of 3 kilowatt-hours (kWh) or greater (for systems installed after December 31, 2022). If the storage is installed in a subsequent tax year to when the solar energy system is installed it is still eligible, however, the energy storage devices are still subject to the installation date requirements). Note: A private letter ruling may not be relied on as precedent by other taxpayers.

Sales taxes on eligible expenses.

Clean Heavy-Duty Vehicle Program

The IRA will invest $1 billion to replace dirty heavy-duty vehicles with clean, zero-emission vehicles, support zero-emission vehicle infrastructure, and to train and develop workers. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will be distributing this $1 billion in funding for clean heavy-duty vehicles between now and 2031. More information can be found on the EPA website at the link below.

Equipment included:



Zero-emission class 6 and 7 heavy-duty vehicles (e.g., electric or fuel cell delivery trucks, refuse trucks, utility trucks, school buses, and day cab tractors).

Zero-emission port equipment (e.g., electric or fuel cell dray trucks, harbor craft, locomotives, and cargo handling equipment).

Associated charging and other fueling infrastructure.

It doesn’t look like this program has been funded yet, so check back on this site for further information: https://www.epa.gov/inflation-reduction-act/clean-heavy-duty-vehicle-program.

As you can see, there is an array of rebate programs. Please consult the EPA and IRS websites to keep current on offers, and make sure you consult a good CPA to help you wade through the requirements to make sure you claim the maximum rebate to which you are entitled!

More Ways to Save: Discounts, Cash Back Programs, Credit Card, and Airline Rewards

Senior Discounts Are Available Almost Anywhere!

Most of us know that seniors (with programs beginning at age 50-65) can take advantage of some great discounts. The best known program is from the AARP (https://www.aarp.org/), which for an annual membership fee of $16, offers 10%-30% discounts for:



Hotels

Car rentals

Cruises

Vacation packages

Restaurants

Grocery stores

Discounted fees and rates for:

Health insurance

Long-term care insurance

Fitness centers

Hearing, vision, and dental coverage

Credit cards

Cell phones

But there are many additional senior discounts, such as specific senior-discounted days at local grocers and retailers. I know in my area, TJ Maxx gives seniors a 10% discount on a certain day of the week (depends on the store). However, some retailers, such as Kroger, eliminated its senior discount day (supposedly because the company slashed prices overall, hmm?). It behooves you to always ask (I’m not too proud!).



Here’s a pretty comprehensive list from seniorliving.org :

Source: https://www.seniorliving.org/finance/senior-discounts/

Additionally, seniors can find discounts for internet and communications at AT&T, Consumer Cellular, Lively, Verizon, and T-Mobile.

Students Also Have Amazing Ways to Save

Now, moving from one end of the age spectrum to the next, your students should be taking advantage of some of these student discounts. According to Consumer Reports, the following categories all offer a variety of student discounts.



Laptops, Phones, and Other Tech: Apple, Dell, HP, Microsoft, Samsung, Adobe Creative Cloud

Electronics: Adorama, Best Buy

Telephone: AT&T, Verizon

Entertainment: AMC Theaters, Hulu, Spotify. Amazon, Paramount Plus, YouTube Premium

Clothing and Dorm Room Essentials: Amazon, Nike, Target, J.Crew, Levi’s, Madewell, Nike. Overstock

Magazines, Newspapers, and Books: Book Outlet, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal

Travel and Auto Insurance: Amtrak, CoachUSA, Trailways, Allstate, Geico, Nationwide, State Farm, Travelers

Eyeglasses: EyeBuyDirect

Gasoline: Exxon, Mobil, and Walmart

Local attractions (you just have to ask!)

And for those who have already graduated, check out your alumni benefits. My alma mater, Ohio State, offers free, non-credit classes to alumni over 60 years of age, entrée to alumni clubs, and special rates for alumni tours.



Are Those Cash-Back Rebate Sites Worthwhile? The Answer Is Yes!

I’ve used rakuten (formerly Ebates) quite a bit, It has more than 3,500 stores that issue discounts to its customers, including:



Top clothiers: Nordstrom, Saks, Neiman Marcus

Travel: Booking.com, Expedia, Hertz

Electronics: Dell, Verizon, LG

Many home food delivery operations, specialty gourmet foods, etc.

The discounts range from 1% to 20%, or sometimes just a flat fee. The one thing I’ve noticed though, and this may or may not be important to you … but when I order cosmetics, for example, from my retailer’s website, I get free bonus products. On rakuten, I don’t.



But rakuten now has competition, and these are courtesy of https://financialwolves.com/sites-like-rakuten-rewards/:

Top Sites and Apps Similar to Rakuten Rewards



There are many, many more similar sites. Try them all and see which one works best for you!



The Best Credit Card Rewards Programs

It pays to research credit cards. Of course, the goal is to never charge more than you can pay off that month, right? But—especially if you own a business—I’ve found that utilizing the right card can bring huge benefits (as I said earlier).

Nerdwallet.com mentions 16 credit cards in this article: https://www.nerdwallet.com/best/credit-cards/rewards

Here are the Top Five:

The Best Airline Reward Programs

And lastly, let’s not forget those airline rewards! When I used to travel a lot for work, the airline rewards programs were great. Because I flew a couple of times a month, I was often able to upgrade to first class. And I took many “free” flights using my rewards.

Not so easy anymore. At the end of last year, Delta Airlines said that “its basic economy tickets would no longer earn SkyMiles” (its version of qualifying miles).

And American is downgrading the number of miles earned if you sit in the “cheap” seats in the back of the plane. Before this change, all American fares earned a minimum of 5x miles per dollar spent. But beginning this year, any ticket purchased in basic economy will only earn two miles per dollar spent.

U.S. News recently ranked the top airlines rewards programs at this website.

#1 Best Airline Rewards Programs

Overall Score

3.67/5

No. Of Daily Flights

1,000 - 1,999

The Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan caters to flyers who frequent various destinations in Alaska, West Coast cities (like Seattle and Portland, Oregon) and major transportation hubs (like Atlanta and New York City), as well as destinations in Canada, Mexico, Belize, and Costa Rica. The miles you earn can be used toward free flights on Alaska Airlines and other participating carriers, partner hotel stays, magazine subscriptions or donations to charity.

#2 Best Airline Rewards Programs

Overall Score

3.45/5

No. Of Daily Flights

2,000 - 4,999

The Delta SkyMiles program is convenient for frequent flyers based in United States cities like Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles, Boston, Salt Lake City, Minneapolis, and Seattle, and for passengers who often travel to and from New York City. Delta Air Lines serves as many as 200 million passengers annually and flies to approximately 300 destinations across 50-plus countries. By becoming a SkyMiles member, you’ll earn miles based on the amount you pay for your flight with Delta, Delta Connection or Delta Shuttle; you can also earn miles for flying with any of Delta’s 20-plus partner airlines, including Cape Air, KLM, Air France and Virgin Atlantic, among others. Those miles can be redeemed for free air travel on any participating airline or cashed in for cabin upgrades and vacation packages. When you fly with Delta, you will also earn Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs), Medallion Qualification Segments (MQSs) and Medallion Qualification Dollars (MQDs), which will help you gain access to a variety of perks through the Delta SkyMiles Medallion elite membership program.

#3 Best Airline Rewards Programs

Overall Score

3.33/5

No. Of Daily Flights

2,000 - 4,999

The United MileagePlus program is best for travelers based in major American cities and those who travel to destinations in Europe, Central and South America, Australia, Mexico, and Asia. When you become a MileagePlus member, you can earn and use miles on United and its 40-plus airline partners like Singapore Airlines, ANA, and Lufthansa, many of which are part of the Star Alliance network. As a MileagePlus member, you’ll accrue Premier Qualifying Flights (PQFs) and Premier Qualifying Points (PQPs) each time you fly. Earn enough PQFs and PQPs or PQPs alone and you’ll reach Premier status – MileagePlus membership levels for which you’ll receive extra benefits. Additionally, you can earn miles on qualifying cruise vacations and car rentals, as well as on shopping, dining, and other services. And since United partners with major hotel brands, including Marriott, Hyatt and IHG, you can earn rewards when you stay at properties worldwide. You may also redeem miles for flights, hotel stays, cruises, magazine subscriptions, destination experiences (think: sporting events and theater performances) and more.

#4 Best Airline Rewards Programs

Overall Score

3.16/5

No. Of Daily Flights

More than 5,000

The American Airlines AAdvantage program benefits travelers based in cities throughout the United States, such as New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, Charlotte, Chicago, and Dallas, who fly to destinations around the world. AAdvantage members can earn Loyalty Points and base miles for every American Airlines, American Eagle and codeshare flight operated by other airlines like JetBlue and Hawaiian Airlines. You’ll also earn miles for flights on affiliated partner carriers through American Airlines’ extensive oneworld frequent flyer network, which includes Qantas, British Airways and Qatar Airways.

#5 Best Airline Rewards Programs

Overall Score

3.12/5

No. Of Daily Flights

500 - 999

The JetBlue TrueBlue program best serves travelers based in East Coast cities like Boston, New York City and Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, Florida, who primarily fly domestically and to the Caribbean, Central and South America or London. Members earn points for every dollar spent on JetBlue flights, JetBlue Vacations packages and Paisly by JetBlue (the airline’s travel booking site for hotels, car rental and activities). You can also earn points on flights booked with eight partner airlines, as well as on hotel stays, car rentals and purchases with retail partners like Apple, Gap and more through the TrueBlue Shopping portal.

#6 Best Airline Rewards Programs

Overall Score

2.95/5

No. Of Daily Flights

2,000 - 4,999

The Southwest Rapid Rewards program is most beneficial for budget-minded travelers based in the United States who frequently fly to major cities around the United States, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. Southwest offers about 3,500 flights a day to more than 100 destinations. By becoming a Southwest Rapid Rewards member, you’ll earn points for every dollar spent on Southwest flights and with the airline’s hotel, car rental and retail partners.

#7 Best Airline Rewards Programs

Overall Score

2.9/5

No. Of Daily Flights

500 - 999

Fans of Spirit Airlines can take advantage of the company’s Free Spirit rewards program to both earn and redeem points for free flights. The airline, which caters to leisure travelers, flies to more than 90 destinations in the U.S., the Caribbean and Latin America, such as Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Nashville, Tennessee; and Lima, Peru. The Free Spirit program lets travelers book reward flights at any time with no blackout dates. Flyers can also earn points by purchasing fares, as well as add-on perks like seat selection and baggage.

#8 Best Airline Rewards Programs

Overall Score

2.81/5

No. Of Daily Flights

Fewer than 500

The HawaiianMiles rewards program is ideal for those traveling from the United States, Asia, and the South Pacific to the Hawaiian Islands. Hawaiian Airlines serves more than 30 domestic and international destinations and provides nonstop daily service to Hawaii from multiple U.S. cities. The HawaiianMiles program offers various ways to earn miles, from booking flights and select hotels to shopping at Hawaiian Airlines’ partner vendors.

#9 Best Airline Rewards Programs

Overall Score

2.75/5

No. Of Daily Flights

500 - 999

The FRONTIER Miles program caters to travelers who frequently fly within the United States. Frontier Airlines services major domestic airports – like those in Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago – as well as smaller destinations like Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Fargo, North Dakota; and Missoula, Montana. Frontier also offers flights to select destinations throughout Mexico and the Caribbean. The FRONTIER Miles program awards miles based on the airport-to-airport air mileage distance flown. Miles earned can be used for free flights and magazine subscriptions. FRONTIER Miles members can also earn miles when staying at certain hotels and purchasing services through partner merchants.

#10 Best Airline Rewards Programs

Overall Score

1.81/5

No. Of Daily Flights

Fewer than 500

Allegiant’s Allways Rewards program benefits budget-minded travelers looking to save on low-cost flights to and from U.S. cities like Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Austin, Chicago and Washington, D.C. Allways Rewards members can earn and redeem points on Allegiant flights and ancillary purchases like seat selection and luggage fees. Plus, members can earn and redeem points for vacation packages, including hotels and rental cars.

Note that each of these airlines also issue credit cards which offer additional ways to earn miles.

I hope that these money-saving tips will help you stick to your budget, and maybe have a little (or a lot) left over for some fun!



