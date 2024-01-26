Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
February 2024
February2024CMCMagazineCover
Magazine
Cashing in on Collectibles: Do Coins, Stamps & Art Belong in Your Portfolio?
From stamps and coins to art, cards, cars and even wine, collectibles have been rapidly growing their share of the global financial markets. And while some portfolio managers may position them as “alternative assets,” are collectibles even really investments? More importantly, are they worth your hard-earned money? This month, let’s look at the trends of the booming (and busting) collectibles market.
January 26, 2024
 · 
Nancy Zambell
Read More
A Piggy Bank
Magazine
6 Reasons to Be Bullish on Value Stocks
2023 was the exclamation point on a decade of outperformance by growth stocks, but investors would do well to keep these six things in mind before writing off value investing altogether.
January 26, 2024
 · 
Bruce Kaser
Read More
Flying Car
Magazine
Are Flying Cars the Next AI?
AI dominated the media and the stock market in 2023, but what revolutionary new tech product will take the reins in 2024? Allow me to make a case for flying cars.
January 26, 2024
 · 
Brad Simmerman
Read More
Which Magnificent Seven Stocks Are Still Worth Buying?
After a dominant run in 2023, are any of the Magnificent Seven stocks still worth buying today? For most of them, the technicals say “yes.”
January 26, 2024
 · 
Brad Simmerman
5 Ways to Play This Emerging Asian Powerhouse
With Japan overheating and China in the doldrums, South Korea may be the Asian investing play for 2024. Here are five ways to play it.
January 26, 2024
 · 
Carl Delfeld
Will Gold Finally Take Off in 2024?
Gold has been moving in fits and starts for the last several years, but evidence is building that this may finally be the year that bulls take control.
January 26, 2024
 · 
Clif Droke
3 Reasons to Buy Cannabis Stocks This Year
2024 is setting up to be a promising year for cannabis companies and investors, and these three reasons are just the beginning.
January 26, 2024
 · 
Michael Brush
2 Oversold Dividend Stocks Poised for a Rebound
Investors forgot all about defensive stocks in the 2023 market rally, but these two oversold dividend stocks look poised for 2024.
January 26, 2024
 · 
Tom Hutchinson
Three 2024 Market Predictions Sure to Be Wrong
There’s no telling what 2024 has in store, but these are my three market predictions for the year ahead.
January 26, 2024
 · 
Chris Preston
3 Small Caps Riding the Software Stock Comeback
While AI seized the headlines in 2023, software stocks have been performing well in their own right. Here are three small caps I like right now.
January 26, 2024
 · 
Tyler Laundon
How I Knew Bitcoin Would Outpace MSFT in 2023
I’m not a proponent of Bitcoin or cryptocurrency, but an intriguing signal had me convinced it’d outperform Microsoft in the year ahead.
January 26, 2024
 · 
Jacob Mintz

