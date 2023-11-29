Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
November 2023
Money Flying with a Calendar
Magazine
Turn the Page: Smart Money Moves to End (and Start) Your Year
The end of the year is a time for friends, family, holidays, and celebrations of all stripes. It’s also (unfortunately) a time to do some year-end clean up of your portfolio, harvest some tax losses, and get started on planning for 2024. So, to give you a head start before you have to meet your accountant, this month we’re exploring tax credits, including some you may have never heard of, and the most important numbers you need to know when planning for the year ahead. Plus, we’ll highlight some tax-efficient investments to save you money next year.
November 29, 2023
 · 
Nancy Zambell
Bitcoin
Magazine
The Best Way to Play the Bitcoin Surge
Investors bullish on Bitcoin have more than one way to play a surge in the token, and this angle offers a potential arbitrage opportunity.
November 29, 2023
 · 
Brad Simmerman
Computer Chip
Magazine
2 Ways to Play Apple … Without Buying AAPL
Inflation’s bullish impact on precious metals prices has been held back by dollar strength. That could be changing.
November 29, 2023
 · 
Carl Delfeld
5 Steps to Identify an Oversold Stock
When you hear that a stock is overbought or oversold it’s important to take a step back and look for a trend. Here’s how.
November 29, 2023
 · 
Brad Simmerman
2 Big Reasons to Believe in the Coming Cannabis Stock Rally
Political brinksmanship and dysfunction have derailed the summer’s rally in cannabis stocks, but despite muddy political waters, there are still catalysts to fuel a resurgent rally.
November 29, 2023
 · 
Michael Brush
3 Stocks to Profit from an Aging Population
Instead of focusing on short-term headlines, let’s turn our attention to a mega-trend that’s changing how we live: the aging population.
November 29, 2023
 · 
Tom Hutchinson
The Biggest “Don’t” of Value Investing
Even the most well-meaning value investors can fall victim to this common faux pas, but avoiding it is easier than you might think.
November 29, 2023
 · 
Bruce Kaser
Why You Shouldn’t Ignore Losing Stocks
Rather than ignoring or hiding from losing positions, investors should turn those losers into valuable portfolio assets or look to capitalize on underperforming stocks where the selling has been overdone.
November 29, 2023
 · 
Bruce Kaser
The Importance of Using Stock Charts in Your Analysis
Looking only at the fundamentals of a company can leave you blind to investor sentiment while watching only technical indicators can allow fundamentally weak stocks to sneak onto your radar. So, why not use both?
November 29, 2023
 · 
Brad Simmerman
How to Get Started Trading Options
Options can be a valuable part of any portfolio, almost regardless of your skill level, so today I want to answer one simple question: Where do you start?
November 29, 2023
 · 
Jacob Mintz
3 Momentum Stocks That Could Get a Black Friday Bump
It’s too soon to tell whether these three stocks got a bump from Black Friday, but fortunately for them, they’ve got plenty of momentum already.
November 29, 2023
 · 
Chris Preston

