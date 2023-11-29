November 2023
The end of the year is a time for friends, family, holidays, and celebrations of all stripes. It’s also (unfortunately) a time to do some year-end clean up of your portfolio, harvest some tax losses, and get started on planning for 2024. So, to give you a head start before you have to meet your accountant, this month we’re exploring tax credits, including some you may have never heard of, and the most important numbers you need to know when planning for the year ahead. Plus, we’ll highlight some tax-efficient investments to save you money next year.
Investors bullish on Bitcoin have more than one way to play a surge in the token, and this angle offers a potential arbitrage opportunity.
Inflation’s bullish impact on precious metals prices has been held back by dollar strength. That could be changing.
When you hear that a stock is overbought or oversold it’s important to take a step back and look for a trend. Here’s how.
Political brinksmanship and dysfunction have derailed the summer’s rally in cannabis stocks, but despite muddy political waters, there are still catalysts to fuel a resurgent rally.
Instead of focusing on short-term headlines, let’s turn our attention to a mega-trend that’s changing how we live: the aging population.
Even the most well-meaning value investors can fall victim to this common faux pas, but avoiding it is easier than you might think.
Rather than ignoring or hiding from losing positions, investors should turn those losers into valuable portfolio assets or look to capitalize on underperforming stocks where the selling has been overdone.
Looking only at the fundamentals of a company can leave you blind to investor sentiment while watching only technical indicators can allow fundamentally weak stocks to sneak onto your radar. So, why not use both?
Options can be a valuable part of any portfolio, almost regardless of your skill level, so today I want to answer one simple question: Where do you start?
It’s too soon to tell whether these three stocks got a bump from Black Friday, but fortunately for them, they’ve got plenty of momentum already.