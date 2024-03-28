April 2024
Artificial intelligence (AI) is everywhere these days, and personal finance is no exception. In this month’s issue we’ll dive into the next generation of personal finance apps, the new tools available to savers and investors, and how to deploy them in your daily lives to optimize your financial wellbeing.
With declining investor interest and widespread criticism of “woke capitalism,” socially conscious investing is ditching the “ESG” label in favor of a more pragmatic strategy: transition investing.
In a gold rush, sell picks and shovels. In an AI rush, sell chips and server racks… and water.
While we wait on rescheduling news out of Washington, it’s important not to lose sight of meaningful progress toward nationwide cannabis acceptance that makes the group investible now.
Not every trade is going to be a winner, but with the right rules in place you can maximize the profits on the winners you do find.
An arbitrage trade is as close as you can get to free money in the stock market, but it’s not without its risks.
The strength of U.S. equities, coupled with the rise in global conflict, has been propelling defense stocks higher, and this little-known defense contractor is on a tear.
With sector rotation on the rise, industrials are picking up steam, and these railroad stocks are moving nicely.
With uncertainty swirling around the proposed acquisition of U.S. Steel by Nippon Steel, how can investors profit from the possible outcomes?
Bitcoin enthusiasts claim it’s the new gold, and they may be right, but likely not for the reason they think (or hope).
When it comes to options strategies, sometimes simpler is better, and this simple strategy has generated triple-digit returns for me since launching my portfolio with Cabot less than two years ago.