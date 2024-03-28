Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
MG-ps-logo-analyst (1).png

April 2024
A hundred dollar bill digitizing
Magazine
Banking Meets AI: The Tech Tools Changing How We Save and Invest
Artificial intelligence (AI) is everywhere these days, and personal finance is no exception. In this month’s issue we’ll dive into the next generation of personal finance apps, the new tools available to savers and investors, and how to deploy them in your daily lives to optimize your financial wellbeing.
March 28, 2024
 · 
Nancy Zambell
Read More
A Plant sprouting
Magazine
A New Kind of ESG Investing – And 3 Ways to Profit from It
With declining investor interest and widespread criticism of “woke capitalism,” socially conscious investing is ditching the “ESG” label in favor of a more pragmatic strategy: transition investing.
March 28, 2024
 · 
Nancy Zambell
Read More
A waterfall
Magazine
The Next Phase of the AI Investing Boom? Water
In a gold rush, sell picks and shovels. In an AI rush, sell chips and server racks… and water.
March 28, 2024
 · 
Brad Simmerman
Read More
Reasons for Optimism on Cannabis Stocks Abound
While we wait on rescheduling news out of Washington, it’s important not to lose sight of meaningful progress toward nationwide cannabis acceptance that makes the group investible now.
March 28, 2024
 · 
Michael Brush
How to Maximize Your Options Profits
Not every trade is going to be a winner, but with the right rules in place you can maximize the profits on the winners you do find.
March 28, 2024
 · 
Jacob Mintz
The Pros and Cons of Arbitrage Trades
An arbitrage trade is as close as you can get to free money in the stock market, but it’s not without its risks.
March 28, 2024
 · 
Brad Simmerman
This Little-Known Defense Stock Is on a Tear
The strength of U.S. equities, coupled with the rise in global conflict, has been propelling defense stocks higher, and this little-known defense contractor is on a tear.
March 28, 2024
 · 
Tyler Laundon
The Newest Travel Boom? Railroads
With sector rotation on the rise, industrials are picking up steam, and these railroad stocks are moving nicely.
March 28, 2024
 · 
Clif Droke
Should You Invest in this Mega-Merger Between Japan and the U.S.?
With uncertainty swirling around the proposed acquisition of U.S. Steel by Nippon Steel, how can investors profit from the possible outcomes?
March 28, 2024
 · 
Carl Delfeld
3 Red-Hot Assets That Aren’t Long-Term Investments
Bitcoin enthusiasts claim it’s the new gold, and they may be right, but likely not for the reason they think (or hope).
March 28, 2024
 · 
Chris Preston
How I Doubled My Money Using the “Wheel” Strategy
When it comes to options strategies, sometimes simpler is better, and this simple strategy has generated triple-digit returns for me since launching my portfolio with Cabot less than two years ago.
March 28, 2024
 · 
Andy Crowder

Start Reading
Discover hot stocks and investing tips from Cabot analysts in our free Cabot Wealth Daily newsletter delivered right to your inbox.
We understand your email address is private. We promise to never sell, rent or disclose your email address to any third parties.