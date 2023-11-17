Video: Third Week of Weekly Gains | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video Tyler Laundon discusses some of the factors that are pushing the major market indices toward their third week of weekly gains. He touches on the underperforming small cap index and what’s needed there for small caps to really take off and make up lost ground. Tyler then covers six small cap ideas, all of which are united with beautiful charts. He gives a high level review before signing off and wishing everybody a Happy Thanksgiving Holiday. Stocks discussed: APPF, CRS, CWCO, DAKT, KTOS

