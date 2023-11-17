Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Video: Third Week of Weekly Gains | Cabot Weekly Review

November 17, 2023
Tyler Laundon

In this week’s video Tyler Laundon discusses some of the factors that are pushing the major market indices toward their third week of weekly gains. He touches on the underperforming small cap index and what’s needed there for small caps to really take off and make up lost ground. Tyler then covers six small cap ideas, all of which are united with beautiful charts. He gives a high level review before signing off and wishing everybody a Happy Thanksgiving Holiday. Stocks discussed: APPF, CRS, CWCO, DAKT, KTOS

Tyler Laundon is chief analyst of the limited-subscription advisory, Cabot Small-Cap Confidential and grand slam advisory Cabot Early Opportunities. He has spent his entire career managing, consulting and analyzing start-up and small-cap companies. His hands-on experience has taught Tyler that the development of a superior business model is the biggest factor in determining a company’s long-term success. Accordingly, his research focuses on assessing the viability of management’s growth strategies, trends in addressable markets and achievement of major developmental milestones.
