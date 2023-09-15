Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Video: The Fed's September Meeting | Cabot Weekly Review

September 15, 2023
Tyler Laundon

In this week’s video, Tyler Laundon discusses the major macro events that moved the market over the last week and talks about what he’s expecting from Fed’s September meeting next week. While it continues to be a choppy market Tyler’s review of the week’s investor conferences turned up more of the same - management teams remain conservative but aren’t expecting a recession. Turning to stocks, Tyler reviews a number of names from different sectors that look good today. But he also notes that September is typically a weak month for the market and that the next major move higher will likely be driven by confirmation that the Fed is done raising rates and beginning to consider cuts in 2024.

Stocks Discussed: ARM, ADBE, U, APP, TJX, UBER, GSHD, FIX, ELF, DUOL

Tyler Laundon is chief analyst of the limited-subscription advisory, Cabot Small-Cap Confidential and grand slam advisory Cabot Early Opportunities. He has spent his entire career managing, consulting and analyzing start-up and small-cap companies. His hands-on experience has taught Tyler that the development of a superior business model is the biggest factor in determining a company’s long-term success. Accordingly, his research focuses on assessing the viability of management’s growth strategies, trends in addressable markets and achievement of major developmental milestones.
