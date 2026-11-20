Video not appearing?

Because this video is hosted by YouTube, it will only play if marketing cookies are enabled. You can view it by updating your cookie preferences by clicking on the yellow cookie/settings icon on the lower left of your screen, allowing marketing cookies, and refreshing the page.

In this week’s video, Tyler Laundon says that market leadership continues to change, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 fading while the Equal-Weight S&P 500 (RSP) and Small Cap index shows more resilience. He suggests that with the high-profile AI names that powered the market to new highs in October continuing to face pressure that subscribers focus on lower profile names. Tyler runs through 10 such names that look fantastic right now. If you don’t already subscribe to Tyler’s Cabot Early Opportunities here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stock Discussed: TBBB, ASO, CNK, VTRS, AMRX, HAE, LIVN, PCTY, BOX, SEZL

View directly on YouTube if any unexpected login requirements appear

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-weekly-review’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]