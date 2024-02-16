The Market-Moving News | Cabot Weekly Review

In today’s Weekly Video Tyler Laundon runs through the market-moving news of the week, with a focus on inflation, employment and retail data. While the data dump wasn’t ideal the market remains focused on the big picture and powerful tailwinds continue to overpower the occasional concerns. With some areas of the market looking bubbly, Tyler touches on some historical figures then points toward his favorite asset class - small cap stocks - as overlooked (but maybe not for much longer). Tyler wraps things up by reviewing a number of stocks moving on earnings reports.

Stocks Discussed: AMAT, COIN, HOOD, CROX, ABNB, TOST, LDOS, CW, TATT, APP, TTD, IBB, AVTR, SWAV, NVDA

