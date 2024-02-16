Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
Free Videos

The Market-Moving News | Cabot Weekly Review

February 16, 2024
Tyler Laundon

In today’s Weekly Video Tyler Laundon runs through the market-moving news of the week, with a focus on inflation, employment and retail data. While the data dump wasn’t ideal the market remains focused on the big picture and powerful tailwinds continue to overpower the occasional concerns. With some areas of the market looking bubbly, Tyler touches on some historical figures then points toward his favorite asset class - small cap stocks - as overlooked (but maybe not for much longer). Tyler wraps things up by reviewing a number of stocks moving on earnings reports.

Stocks Discussed: AMAT, COIN, HOOD, CROX, ABNB, TOST, LDOS, CW, TATT, APP, TTD, IBB, AVTR, SWAV, NVDA

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-weekly-review’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]
Tyler Laundon
Tyler Laundon
Tyler Laundon is chief analyst of the limited-subscription advisory, Cabot Small-Cap Confidential and grand slam advisory Cabot Early Opportunities. He has spent his entire career managing, consulting and analyzing start-up and small-cap companies. His hands-on experience has taught Tyler that the development of a superior business model is the biggest factor in determining a company’s long-term success. Accordingly, his research focuses on assessing the viability of management’s growth strategies, trends in addressable markets and achievement of major developmental milestones.
Discover hot stocks and investing tips from Cabot analysts in our free Cabot Wealth Daily newsletter delivered right to your inbox.
We understand your email address is private. We promise to never sell, rent or disclose your email address to any third parties.