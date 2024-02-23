The Market Action |Cabot Weekly Review

In today’s Weekly Video, small-cap analyst Tyler Laundon runs through the market action of the Holiday-shortened week and explains why things turned around on Thursday. He briefly covers the lates commentary from Fed officials, which points toward first rate cut in June, and talks about some of the market drivers that need to continue for analysts to remain bullish into summer. Tyler wraps things up by digging into three small and mid cap stocks that have compelling stories and decent looking charts. As always, do your own research on any stocks you purchase.

Stocks Discussed: NVDA, WIX, INTA, OCUL

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-weekly-review’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]