The Macro Drivers of the Market Return | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Tyler Laundon discusses how the big macro drivers of the market return - lower rates, solid revenue and EPS growth, and money on the sidelines - provide a decent setup for market returns over the next couple of years. Tyler also discusses the improving breadth of the market, and suggests investors begin to look for opportunities in pockets they may have previously missed. He flags small caps, energy, financials and even the IPO market as areas recently showing strength.

Stocks Discussed: IJR, PSCF, PSCI, PSCM, DIS, ALL, PGR, ROOT, XOM, TRGP, ERF, AR, TDW, XLF, ARKF, JPM, C, SWAV, TMDX, SIBN, CART, CAVA, RDDT, ALAB

