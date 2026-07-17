Small Caps Thriving as Large Caps Pull Back | Cabot Weekly Review

Video not appearing?

Because this video is hosted by YouTube, it will only play if marketing cookies are enabled. You can view it by updating your cookie preferences by clicking on the yellow cookie/settings icon on the lower left of your screen, allowing marketing cookies, and refreshing the page.

In this week’s video, small cap expert Tyler Laundon reviews the major drivers of the market’s action, from inflation data to the the Middle East to the ongoing momentum and semiconductor stock unwind. He highlights the strength in small caps, which are up over 20% year-to-date and dramatically outperforming large caps. Tyler wraps up the video with a dive into four small cap names that he thinks should be on your radar. If you don’t already subscribe to Tyler’s Cabot Small-Cap Confidential here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: XMTR, PRM, OOMA, DGII

View directly on YouTube if any unexpected login requirements appear

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-weekly-review’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]