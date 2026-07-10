Close to Shore but Still Bullish | Cabot Weekly Review

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In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo says he’s staying relatively close to shore given the deterioration of leadership, the rally in some defensive sectors and, simply put, that not much money has been made in growth stocks since the start of June. That said, he remains big picture bullish, with the odds strongly favoring the next big move being up, but he’s OK holding a good amount of cash here while waiting for buyers to kick off the next uptrend. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: SNOW, TWLO, RBRK, DELL, VRT, TXN, LLY, XMTR, GE, HOOD

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