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Small Caps Break Out as Earnings Deliver: 3 Stocks to Watch | Cabot Weekly Review

August 14, 2026
Tyler Laundon

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In this week’s video, small-cap expert Tyler Laundon discusses the impressive Q2 earnings season that has helped to push the S&P 500 to all-time highs while also broadening out the rally to more areas of the market. Tyler covers the most important macro data of the week and updated expectations for the September Fed meeting, and looks ahead to potential market moving events over the next two weeks. He wraps up the video with a close look at three small cap names that are acting well after reporting earnings. If you don’t already subscribe to Tyler’s Cabot Small-Cap Confidential here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: ATRO, CECO, DGII

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Tyler Laundon
Tyler Laundon
Tyler Laundon is chief analyst of the limited-subscription advisory, Cabot Small-Cap Confidential and grand slam advisory Cabot Early Opportunities. He has spent his entire career managing, consulting and analyzing start-up and small-cap companies. His hands-on experience has taught Tyler that the development of a superior business model is the biggest factor in determining a company’s long-term success. Accordingly, his research focuses on assessing the viability of management’s growth strategies, trends in addressable markets and achievement of major developmental milestones.