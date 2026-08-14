Small Caps Break Out as Earnings Deliver: 3 Stocks to Watch | Cabot Weekly Review

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In this week’s video, small-cap expert Tyler Laundon discusses the impressive Q2 earnings season that has helped to push the S&P 500 to all-time highs while also broadening out the rally to more areas of the market. Tyler covers the most important macro data of the week and updated expectations for the September Fed meeting, and looks ahead to potential market moving events over the next two weeks. He wraps up the video with a close look at three small cap names that are acting well after reporting earnings. If you don’t already subscribe to Tyler’s Cabot Small-Cap Confidential here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: ATRO, CECO, DGII

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