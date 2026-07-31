Stay Patient Until the Bulls Return| Cabot Weekly Review

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In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo says short-term sentiment has finally bent (with one high-profile AI hedge fund blowing up), and many growth stocks are set up nicely ahead of earnings -- but the intermediate-term evidence is still neutral-to-down, so he advises caution while waiting patiently for the bulls to return for more than just a day or two. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: OKTA, DDOG, NET, GKOS, AMZN, NAVN, STX, CGON

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