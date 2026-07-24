Markets Stuck in Neutral | Cabot Weekly Review

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In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about his still-cautious stance, as the intermediate-term evidence remains neutral at best and even the resilient areas of the market are now coming under pressure. Mike still sees the next big move as very likely up, but he advises playing things carefully until big investors change their tune. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: AMG, XMTR, KRYS, HPE, FROG, AMD, CACC, EXTR, VIK, FIX, PR, FTI

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