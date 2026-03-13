Markets Trend Lower but Risk-on Holds Up | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo continues to preach caution, as most of the evidence remains negative and far more stocks are trending lower than up. To be fair, he does talk about some rays of light, not the least of which is many risk-on stocks and sectors that are resisting the decline so far--a possible sign the worst is over for those areas. Still, until big investors are confident enough to step up, Mike’s advising patience and flexibility as this correction plays out. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks discussed: BE, YOU, KEYS, DELL, PWR, NBIS, MU, NET, CRWD, CRCL, CENX, AA, MGY, NE, HAL

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