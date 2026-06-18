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Market Bounces and Stays Bullish | Cabot Weekly Review

June 18, 2026
Mike Cintolo

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In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo says the market’s bounce off last week’s lows has been very solid and plays into his bullish intermediate-term view -- though, short-term, he wouldn’t be surprised to see some more shenanigans given some of the crosscurrents out there, some weak seasonality and the fact many stocks likely need more time to rest after big moves. Mike goes through all of what he’s seeing, as well as highlighting many names that are either freshly emerging or have pulled back in an orderly fashion. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: FROG, CRWD, XBI, KRYS, TGTX, LLY, GE, ATI, CBR, CAVA, PE, CRDO, WDC

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Mike Cintolo
Mike Cintolo
A growth stock and market timing expert, Michael Cintolo is Chief Investment Strategist of Cabot Wealth Network and Chief Analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader. Since joining Cabot in 1999, Mike has uncovered exceptional growth stocks and helped to create new tools and rules for buying and selling stocks. Perhaps most notable was his development of the proprietary trend-following market timing system, Cabot Tides, which has helped Cabot place among the top handful of market-timing newsletters numerous times.