Market Bounces and Stays Bullish | Cabot Weekly Review

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In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo says the market’s bounce off last week’s lows has been very solid and plays into his bullish intermediate-term view -- though, short-term, he wouldn’t be surprised to see some more shenanigans given some of the crosscurrents out there, some weak seasonality and the fact many stocks likely need more time to rest after big moves. Mike goes through all of what he’s seeing, as well as highlighting many names that are either freshly emerging or have pulled back in an orderly fashion. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: FROG, CRWD, XBI, KRYS, TGTX, LLY, GE, ATI, CBR, CAVA, PE, CRDO, WDC

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