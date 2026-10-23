Market Leaders Take a Hit | Cabot Weekly Review

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In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the shot across the market’s bow this month, which has damaged some leadership and has his intermediate-term measures flashing yellow. That said, Mike sees resilient growth areas (medical and software), a decent broad market and thinks earnings season can still launch fresh leadership--if all goes well. Get all this latest thoughts in this week’s Review. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: HALO, LLY, HNGE, GTLB, DDOG, PLTR, URBN, SN, SM, EOG

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