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3 Stocks Pulling Away from the Field | Cabot Weekly Review

October 16, 2026
Tyler Laundon

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In this week’s video small cap expert Tyler Laundon explains the push and pull of interest rates and AI infrastructure spending and how that’s impacting stock performance across the market cap curve. He explains why Thursday’s market performance was so notable, especially for small cap stocks. Tyler wraps up the video with a closer look at three stocks that are pulling away from the field. If you don’t already subscribe to Tyler’s Cabot Early Opportunities here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: TBBB, SN, FRSH

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Tyler Laundon
Tyler Laundon
Tyler Laundon is chief analyst of the limited-subscription advisory, Cabot Small-Cap Confidential and grand slam advisory Cabot Early Opportunities. He has spent his entire career managing, consulting and analyzing start-up and small-cap companies. His hands-on experience has taught Tyler that the development of a superior business model is the biggest factor in determining a company’s long-term success. Accordingly, his research focuses on assessing the viability of management’s growth strategies, trends in addressable markets and achievement of major developmental milestones.