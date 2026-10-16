3 Stocks Pulling Away from the Field | Cabot Weekly Review

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In this week’s video small cap expert Tyler Laundon explains the push and pull of interest rates and AI infrastructure spending and how that’s impacting stock performance across the market cap curve. He explains why Thursday’s market performance was so notable, especially for small cap stocks. Tyler wraps up the video with a closer look at three stocks that are pulling away from the field. If you don’t already subscribe to Tyler’s Cabot Early Opportunities here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: TBBB, SN, FRSH

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