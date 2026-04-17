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Historic Strength Points to Higher Prices | Cabot Weekly Review

April 17, 2026
Mike Cintolo

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about how the evidence has turned on a dime--after 5 months of grinding sideways-to-down action, the past three weeks feature some historic strength ... which, historically, tells us higher prices are in the offing. Mike’s been busy buying the past two weeks, and while some short-term gyrations are possible/likely, he’s looking to continue extending his line in the best leaders that have lifted off. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks discussed: NVDA, AVGO, CRWV, WULF, DELL, HPE, TTMI, FLEX, APH, VIK, JBHT, SN, YOU

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Mike Cintolo
Mike Cintolo
A growth stock and market timing expert, Michael Cintolo is Chief Investment Strategist of Cabot Wealth Network and Chief Analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader. Since joining Cabot in 1999, Mike has uncovered exceptional growth stocks and helped to create new tools and rules for buying and selling stocks. Perhaps most notable was his development of the proprietary trend-following market timing system, Cabot Tides, which has helped Cabot place among the top handful of market-timing newsletters numerous times.