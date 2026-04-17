Historic Strength Points to Higher Prices | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about how the evidence has turned on a dime--after 5 months of grinding sideways-to-down action, the past three weeks feature some historic strength ... which, historically, tells us higher prices are in the offing. Mike’s been busy buying the past two weeks, and while some short-term gyrations are possible/likely, he’s looking to continue extending his line in the best leaders that have lifted off. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks discussed: NVDA, AVGO, CRWV, WULF, DELL, HPE, TTMI, FLEX, APH, VIK, JBHT, SN, YOU

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