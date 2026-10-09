Big Money Sells on Strength | Cabot Weekly Review

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After three constructive weeks, Mike Cintolo says institutions sold on strength this week, but the intermediate-term picture hasn’t changed--he’s still more encouraged than he was a month ago, sees many stocks set up at or near new high ground and thinks a rebound from here could bring many buying opportunities--though, as always, he’s looking for more breakouts first before flooring the accelerator. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks discussed: AMD, META, KEYS, LITE, SHOP, GTLB, VIAV, CRWD

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