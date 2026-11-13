Still Cautious—but More Stocks Are Breaking Out | Cabot Weekly Review

Video not appearing?

Because this video is hosted by YouTube, it will only play if marketing cookies are enabled. You can view it by updating your cookie preferences by clicking on the yellow cookie/settings icon on the lower left of your screen, allowing marketing cookies, and refreshing the page.

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo says the top-down evidence remains neutral to negative, which has him overall cautious — but he’s actually seeing a small improvement in the bottoms-up evidence, with more stocks breaking out (and holding those breakouts) in the past two to three weeks. That’s no reason to buy hand over fist--but Mike did do a little buying this week and talks about a handful of solid-acting names (as well as giving thoughts on Nvidia) in his talk. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: NVDA, ANET, FROG, CRWV, DELL, LLY, REGN, FIVE, CROX, CPAY, TOST, NDAQ

View directly on YouTube if any unexpected login requirements appear

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-weekly-review’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]