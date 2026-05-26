How Often to Check Your Stocks

These days checking your portfolio is a few clicks away on your phone. Even patient, long-term investors can feel compelled to check on their stocks constantly, particularly when the market gets more turbulent.

But if you’re not planning on making any portfolio changes, are you just spinning your wheels and enduring needless worry?

Finding the right level of portfolio monitoring is the difference between responsible portfolio management and unnecessary worry when a stock you intended to buy and hold forever experiences inevitable volatility.

So, the question becomes, “How often should you check on your stocks to ensure that they’re continuing to behave as hoped, that their trend is in the right direction, or that they’re continuing to pay the dividends you expect?”

Like everything in the financial world, the answer depends largely on what kind of investing you’re doing.

If you’re a value investor, your investment horizon is often a matter of years. The undervalued stocks (with strong fundamentals and bright prospects) you buy are expected to take some time to attain their full valuation. So, if you check in on prices every couple of weeks, you’re fine. You can go on vacation and not worry about your portfolio.

If you’re an income investor, your holding period may be even longer. Your primary concern is with the dividends your stocks or funds pay, and most companies declare dividends a maximum of four times per year, although many bond funds pay monthly. So, if you watch your mail (or your email, bank statement, or broker’s report) and confirm that the dividends are still flowing, you’re probably fine.

Things get trickier for growth investors, the buy-low, sell-high people who are looking for relatively rapid price appreciation in their stocks. Growth investors accept increased volatility in stock prices as part of the trade-off that comes with seeking higher returns.

And increased volatility means having to pay more attention. But how much attention depends on how aggressive you are. Day traders have to pay attention all the time. Period. Most day traders zero their accounts by the end of the day. Some won’t even go for a coffee break without selling everything. This is not a lifestyle I envy.

If you’re holding a small portfolio of growth stocks (no more than 10 at a time) with fairly high volatility, here are three guidelines on how often you should check on your stocks.

3 Times Growth Investors Must Check