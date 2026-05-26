Economics Basics Investors Should Know

I don’t recall whether all of this was covered in my undergrad econ courses or in my micro and macro classes from business school, but there are a few basic ideas that have driven the world view of many economists for most of the last 100 years.

You don’t have to be an economist or have an MBA to invest, but it is helpful to be familiar with some basic macroeconomic principles because they affect the economy and, by proxy, business value, which is the main driver of stock market investing.

Let’s review some that are relevant today:

