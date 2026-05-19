Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Money Market Investing

In Brief:



Feature Money Market Account (MMA) Money Market Fund (MMF) Where offered Banks, credit unions Brokerages, mutual fund companies Insurance FDIC/NCUA up to $250,000 Not FDIC-insured; SIPC coverage for brokerage failure only Underlying assets Bank deposits Short-term debt securities Interest/yield Variable, set by bank Variable, based on market rates Access Checks, debit cards, ATM, transfers Redeem shares, sometimes check-writing Typical use Emergency fund, short-term savings Cash management, investment “parking” Risk Very low, principal protected Low, but not principal guaranteed Fees May have monthly fees or minimums Management fees (expense ratio)

Money market accounts and money market funds are two of the most popular tools for managing short-term savings and liquidity, offering a blend of safety, yield, and accessibility.

While their names are similar, they are fundamentally different products, each with unique features, advantages, drawbacks, and roles within a diversified investment strategy.

This chapter explores what money market accounts and money market funds are, how their rates are determined, the pros and cons of each, and how they can complement your overall portfolio.

A money market account (MMA) is a type of deposit account offered by banks and credit unions. MMAs combine features of savings and checking accounts: They pay interest on your balance (often at higher rates than basic savings accounts) and typically allow limited check-writing and debit card access.

MMAs are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) or the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), up to $250,000 per depositor per institution, making them a very safe place to park cash.

Key features of MMAs:



Earn variable interest, often higher than savings accounts.

FDIC/NCUA insured up to $250,000.

Limited monthly transactions (usually up to 6 “convenient” withdrawals).

Check-writing and debit card privileges.

Minimum balance requirements may apply.

MMA rates are set by individual banks and credit unions but are strongly influenced by broader economic conditions and the Federal Reserve’s benchmark interest rate. When the Fed raises rates, banks usually increase MMA yields; when the Fed cuts rates, yields fall. Banks may also use tiered rates, offering higher yields for larger balances.

Factors affecting MMA rates:



Federal Reserve policy (federal funds rate).

Bank’s need to attract deposits.

Account balance (tiered rates).

Competition among banks and credit unions.

Online banks typically offer higher rates than brick-and-mortar banks.

As of early 2026, the average MMA rate is around 0.43% APY, but top online banks offer 4% or more for large balances.

MMAs are best suited for emergency funds, short-term savings goals, or as a safe, liquid place to hold cash that you may need to access quickly.

Pros of Money Market Accounts



FDIC/NCUA insured: virtually no risk of loss up to $250,000.

Higher yields than regular savings accounts.

Easy access to funds (checks, debit cards, ATM).

Good for emergency funds and short-term goals.

Cons of Money Market Accounts



Limited monthly transactions (usually 6 per month).

Minimum balance requirements and possible monthly fees.

Rates can be lower than high-yield savings accounts or CDs.

Inflation risk: yields may not keep up with rising prices.

A money market fund (MMF) is a type of mutual fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of high-quality, short-term debt securities—such as U.S. Treasury bills, commercial paper, certificates of deposit, and repurchase agreements.

MMFs are investment products offered by brokerage firms and fund companies, not banks. They are designed to provide safety, liquidity, and a modest yield, serving as a low-risk investment for individuals and institutions.

Key features of MMFs:



Invest in high-quality, short-term debt instruments.

Not FDIC-insured, but regulated by the SEC (in the U.S.).

Typically aim to maintain a stable net asset value (NAV) of $1 per share.

Highly liquid—shares can often be redeemed at any time.

Used for cash management, short-term savings, or as a “parking lot” between investments.

MMFs are ideal for investors who want to preserve capital, maintain liquidity, and earn a slightly higher yield than a bank account, without taking on significant risk.

MMF yields are determined by the interest earned from the underlying portfolio of short-term debt securities. These yields fluctuate with changes in short-term market rates, especially Treasury bill yields and the federal funds rate. MMFs calculate and distribute income as dividends, which can be taxable or tax-exempt (for municipal MMFs).

Factors affecting MMF yields:



Prevailing short-term interest rates.

Credit quality and maturity of fund holdings.

Fund expenses (management fees).

Type of MMF (government, prime, municipal).

When short-term rates are high, MMF yields rise; when rates fall, yields drop.

Pros of Money-Market Funds



Highly liquid; easy to buy and redeem shares.

Diversification across many short-term securities.

Professional management and credit analysis.

Yields often higher than savings accounts and some MMAs.

Useful for cash management and as a portfolio stabilizer.

Some MMFs offer tax-exempt income (municipal MMFs).

Cons of Money-Market Funds



Not FDIC-insured; principal loss possible, though rare.

Fees (expense ratios) can eat into returns, especially in low-rate environments.

Yields may lag inflation, leading to loss of purchasing power.

Redemption gates or liquidity fees possible in market stress.

NAV can “break the buck” in extreme cases (rare).

How Money Market Products Fit into a Diversified Investment Strategy

Liquidity and Emergency Funds. Both MMAs and MMFs are excellent vehicles for emergency funds and short-term savings. Their liquidity and stability make them ideal for money you may need quickly, such as for unexpected expenses or upcoming purchases. Cash Management and “Parking Lot” for Investments. Investors often use MMFs as a temporary holding place for cash between investments or during periods of market volatility. Brokerage accounts typically “sweep” uninvested cash into MMFs, where it earns a yield while remaining readily available for new trades. Portfolio Diversification and Risk Management. Including MMAs or MMFs in your portfolio adds a layer of safety and reduces overall volatility. In times of market stress, these vehicles act as a stabilizer, allowing you to avoid selling riskier assets at a loss and providing a buffer against downturns. Tax-Efficient Income. Municipal money market funds offer tax-exempt interest, making them attractive for high-income investors looking to minimize taxes on their cash holdings. Short-Term Goal Savings. MMAs are particularly well-suited for saving toward short-term goals, such as a vacation, home down payment, or wedding, due to their safety, liquidity, and ease of access. Not a Substitute for Long-Term Growth. While both products are low-risk and liquid, they are not designed for long-term growth. Their yields rarely outpace inflation or the returns of stocks and bonds over time. For long-term goals, they should be a small allocation within a broader, diversified portfolio.

Practical Considerations and Tips

Compare rates and fees: Look for the highest APY and lowest fees, especially for MMAs, as rates and costs vary widely by institution.

Look for the highest APY and lowest fees, especially for MMAs, as rates and costs vary widely by institution. Check insurance coverage: Ensure your MMA is FDIC/NCUA insured. Remember, MMFs are not FDIC-insured, though SIPC may protect against brokerage failure.

Ensure your MMA is FDIC/NCUA insured. Remember, MMFs are not FDIC-insured, though SIPC may protect against brokerage failure. Mind minimums and transaction limits: MMAs may require high minimum balances and limit monthly withdrawals.

MMAs may require high minimum balances and limit monthly withdrawals. Watch for inflation risk: Both MMAs and MMFs may offer yields below inflation, eroding purchasing power over time.

Both MMAs and MMFs may offer yields below inflation, eroding purchasing power over time. Use for liquidity, not for growth: Allocate only what you need for short-term needs and cash management; invest the rest for long-term growth.

Allocate only what you need for short-term needs and cash management; invest the rest for long-term growth. Consider tax implications: If you’re in a high tax bracket, look into municipal MMFs for tax-exempt income.

Money market accounts and money market funds are essential tools for managing cash, preserving capital, and providing liquidity within a diversified investment strategy. MMAs offer the safety of FDIC/NCUA insurance, competitive yields, and easy access, making them ideal for emergency funds and short-term savings.

MMFs, while not insured, provide professional management, diversification, and higher yields than most savings accounts, making them a flexible option for cash management and portfolio stability.

Both products have limitations: neither is designed for long-term growth, and both may lag inflation. However, when used thoughtfully as part of a broader portfolio—including stocks, bonds, and other assets—they provide the liquidity and risk management needed to weather market volatility and meet short-term financial needs.

By understanding their differences, how rates are set, and how they fit into your overall strategy, you can make the most of these valuable financial tools.

