Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Financial Analysis for Investors

In Brief:



Aspect Fundamental Analysis Technical Analysis Data Used Financial statements, economic reports Price and volume data Time Horizon Long-term (years) Short-term (days to months) Objective Determine intrinsic value Identify entry/exit points Key Tools P/E ratio, DCF, ROE Moving averages, RSI, chart patterns Strengths Captures long-term value Adapts to market sentiment Weaknesses Ignores market psychology Overfitting historical data

Investing in financial markets requires a strategic approach to evaluate opportunities and manage risks. Two primary methodologies dominate this landscape: fundamental analysis and technical analysis. While both aim to predict future price movements, they differ in principles, tools, and applications.

This section explores these approaches in detail, providing charts, tables, and examples to illustrate their roles in investment decisions.

What Is Fundamental Analysis?

Fundamental analysis evaluates a security’s intrinsic value by examining economic, financial, and qualitative factors. The goal is to determine whether an asset is undervalued or overvalued relative to its true worth.

This method is widely used for long-term investing and involves three layers:



Economic Analysis: Macroeconomic indicators (GDP, inflation, interest rates). Industry Analysis: Sector health, competition, and growth prospects. Company Analysis: Financial statements, management, and competitive advantages.

Key Components of Fundamental Analysis

1. Financial Statements

There are many kinds of financial statements companies can, and do, produce on a regular basis. But, when management, investors, and analysts talk about financial statements, there are 3 in particular they have in mind that stand head and shoulders above the rest in terms of their importance.



Income Statement : Reveals revenue, expenses, and profitability (e.g., net income, EPS).

: Reveals revenue, expenses, and profitability (e.g., net income, EPS). Balance Sheet : Shows assets, liabilities, and equity.

: Shows assets, liabilities, and equity. Cash Flow Statement: Tracks cash inflows/outflows from operations, investing, and financing.

These statements are typically shown by month, fiscal year, or year-to-date (YTD). They may also show comparisons to the previous year (year over year, or YoY), the previous period (month or quarter most commonly), and show variance between the two in terms of dollars or percentage.

2. Financial Ratios

Just as there are many different kinds of financial statements, there is an almost unlimited number of financial ratios you can create based on corporate data, and there are users of most of them. For investors, there are several that are particularly useful and widely used. These include:



Ratio Formula Purpose P/E Ratio Price per Share / EPS Valuing a company relative to earnings Debt-to-Equity Total Liabilities / Equity Assessing financial leverage ROE Net Income / Equity Measuring profitability efficiency Current Ratio Current Assets / Liabilities Evaluating liquidity

Example: Apple Inc. (2023)



P/E Ratio : 28x (vs. industry average of 25x)

: 28x (vs. industry average of 25x) ROE: 147% (driven by high profitability and buybacks)

3. Qualitative Factors



Management expertise

Brand strength

Regulatory environment

Case Study: Valuing a Tech Stock

Assume Company XYZ reports:



EPS : $5.00

: $5.00 Industry P/E Average : 20x

: 20x Intrinsic Value: $100/share ($5.00 × 20)If the stock trades at $80, it’s undervalued; if at $120, overvalued.

What Is Technical Analysis?

Technical analysis studies historical price and volume data to forecast future movements. It also operates on three core principles:



Market Discounts Everything: Prices reflect all available information. Prices Move in Trends: Trends persist until reversals occur. History Repeats: Human psychology drives recurring patterns.

Key Tools in Technical Analysis

1. Chart Types



Line Charts: Track closing prices over time.

Candlestick Charts: These charts display key price points throughout the day – the open (base of the candle), high (top of the wick), low (bottom of the wick), and close (top of the candle)—when there is a gain (candle is green). When the candle is red, indicating a loss, the opening price is the top of the candle and the bottom of the candle is the closing price.

Bar Charts: Similar to candlesticks but less detailed showing just the opening and closing prices.

2. Technical Indicators



Ratio Formula Purpose P/E Ratio Price per Share / EPS Valuing a company relative to earnings Debt-to-Equity Total Liabilities / Equity Assessing financial leverage ROE Net Income / Equity Measuring profitability efficiency Current Ratio Current Assets / Liabilities Evaluating liquidity

3. Chart Pattern Examples



Head and Shoulders: Indicates trend reversal. This stock chart shows head and shoulders pattern, with a left shoulder, a higher peak as the head, and a right shoulder with a similar height to the left. This pattern typically indicates a reversal from bullish to bearish.

Handle Cup Breakout

Cup and Handle: The cup and handle pattern often appears ahead of a price breakout.

Third Leg Down: This pattern features three successive downward moves, each separated by brief recoveries. This pattern is often a signal of persistent bearish sentiment.

Sophisticated investors combine fundamental and technical analysis using fundamental analysis for stock selection (identifying undervalued companies with strong financials) and technical analysis for timing by using charts to optimize entry/exit points.

Choosing the Right Approach

Risks and Limitations: Fundamental Analysis



Lagging Data : Financial statements reflect past performance.

: Financial statements reflect past performance. Subjectivity: Valuation models depend on assumptions (e.g., growth rates).

Risks and Limitations: Technical Analysis



False Signals : Patterns may fail in volatile markets.

: Patterns may fail in volatile markets. Over-Reliance : Ignores fundamental shifts (e.g., regulatory changes).

: Ignores fundamental shifts (e.g., regulatory changes). Long-Term Investors : Prioritize fundamental analysis to build wealth.

: Prioritize fundamental analysis to build wealth. Traders : Use technical analysis for short-term gains.

: Use technical analysis for short-term gains. Hybrid Strategies: Combine both for balanced decision-making.

For beginners, it’s generally best to start with fundamental analysis to understand the health of the business. As you become more advanced in your trading, adding in technical tools and analysis can help you further refine your timing, in theory enabling you to identify emerging trends (up or down) earlier and enjoy more of their benefit, or avoid more of their pain.

By mastering these methods, investors can navigate markets with greater confidence, aligning strategies with financial goals and risk tolerance.

