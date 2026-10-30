Glossary of Common Investing Terms

Account Statement: Record of financial transactions in an account.

Active Management: Investment strategy involving frequent trades.

Aggressive Growth Fund: A fund aiming for rapid capital appreciation.

Alpha: Excess investment return over a benchmark.

Allocation: Distribution of investments across asset classes.

Alternative Investment: Non-traditional assets like real estate or commodities.

Annual Report: Yearly statement of company performance.

Annual Return: Profit or loss on investment annually.

Annuity: Contract offering a series of payments.

Arbitrage: Profiting from price differences in markets.

Ask Price: Price a seller is willing to accept.

Asset: Anything of value owned.

Asset Allocation: Investing across various asset categories.

Asset-Backed Security: Investment backed by pooled assets.

Asset Class: Group of similar investments, e.g., stocks.

Average Maturity: Mean maturity date of bond holdings.

Back-End Load: Fee paid on mutual fund share redemption.

Balance Sheet: Snapshot of company assets, liabilities, and equity.

Bear Market: Period of falling prices.

Benchmark: Standard to measure performance.

Beta: Volatility measure versus the market.

Bid Price: Price a buyer offers for a security.

Blue-Chip Stock: Share in well-established firm.

Bond: Debt security with periodic interest payments.

Book Value: Net asset value per share of a company.

Broker: Entity executing buy/sell orders for investors.

Bull Market: Market with rising prices.

Capital Gain: Profit from selling an asset.

Capital Loss: Loss from asset sale below cost.

Capital Market: Marketplace for stocks and bonds.

Capital Preservation: Strategy protecting principal investment.

Cash Equivalent: Highly liquid, low-risk investment.

Closed-End Fund: Fund issuing a fixed number of shares.

Collateral: Asset pledged against a loan.

Commercial Paper: Short-term corporate debt instrument.

Compound Growth: Reinvestment of earnings for additional growth.

Convertible Security: Security convertible into another form (e.g., bonds to shares).

Cost Basis: Amount paid to buy an investment.

Coupon: Interest paid by a bond.

Credit Quality: Rating of a bond issuer’s reliability.

Credit Risk: Risk a borrower won’t repay.

Current Yield: Annual income divided by current price.

Custodian: Institution holding securities for safekeeping.

Cyclical Stocks: Stocks affected by economic cycles.

Day Trading: Buying/selling securities within a day.

Default: Failure to repay a loan or bond.

Derivative: Security whose value is based on another asset.

Diversification: Spreading investments to reduce risk.

Dividend: Earnings distribution to shareholders.

Dollar-Cost Averaging: Investing regular amounts over time.

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 30 significant U.S. company stock index.

Duration: Sensitivity of bond price to interest-rate changes.

Earnings Per Share (EPS): Profit divided by outstanding shares.

Emerging Markets: Developing country investment arenas.

Equity: Ownership interest in a corporation.

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): Fund traded on an exchange.

Expense Ratio: Annual fee on fund assets.

Fiduciary: Entity legally obligated to act in investor’s interest.

Fixed Income: Investments paying fixed returns, e.g., bonds.

Front-End Load: Fund fee paid upfront on purchase.

Fund: Pooled investment vehicle holding various securities.

Fundamental Analysis: Evaluation using company financials and economics.

Futures: Contract to buy or sell asset later.

Growth Investing: Investing in companies expected to grow earnings.

Growth Stock: Stock in rapidly expanding business.

Index: Statistical measure of market segment performance.

Index Fund: Fund designed to track a market index.

Inflation: General rise in prices over time.

Initial Public Offering (IPO): First sale of shares to the public.

Interest Rate: Cost of borrowing expressed as a percentage.

IRA (Individual Retirement Account): Retirement saving account, tax-advantaged.

Large-Cap Stock: Company with large market valuation.

Leverage: Use of borrowed funds to increase returns.

Liquidity: Ability to quickly buy or sell an asset.

Load: Sales charge on mutual fund transactions.

Long Position: Owning securities hoping for price rise.

Management Fee: Fee paid for professional fund management.

Margin: Borrowed money for investment purchase.

Market Capitalization: Total value of company’s shares.

Market Risk: Potential for investment loss from market moves.

Maturity: Date bond principal is repaid.

Mid-Cap Stock: Firm with medium market capitalization.

Money Market Fund: Fund investing in short-term assets.

Morningstar Ratings: Fund rating system for performance.

Mutual Fund: Investment pool managed by pros.

NAV (Net Asset Value): Per-share fund value.

Options: Contract granting buy/sell rights at set price.

Passive Management: Hands-off strategy tracking the index.

P/E Ratio: Stock price relative to earnings.

Portfolio: Collection of investments owned.

Portfolio Manager: Person/firm responsible for asset selection.

Preferred Stock: Stock with fixed dividends, priority over common shares.

Premium: Price above face or market value.

Principal: Original sum invested or loaned.

Prospectus: Document detailing investment specifics.

Put Option: Right to sell asset at set price.

Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT): Company owning income-producing real estate.

Rebalancing: Adjusting portfolio mix to maintain targets.

Redemption: Selling back fund shares.

Return on Investment (ROI): Measure of investment performance.

Risk Tolerance: Willingness/ability to withstand losses.

Robo-Advisor: Automated financial/portfolio advice service.

Roth IRA: Retirement account with after-tax contributions.

Sector: Group of stocks in similar businesses.

Sharpe Ratio: Risk-adjusted return measure.

Short Selling: Selling borrowed securities, hoping to buy back cheaper when prices fall.

Small-Cap Stock: Company with small market value.

Spread: Difference between buying and selling price.

Stop-Loss Order: Automatic sell order at set price.

Stock: Share in corporation ownership.

Ticker Symbol: Identifier for traded securities.

Total Return: Sum of all investment gains.

Treasury Bond: Long-term U.S. government debt.

Volatility: Degree of price fluctuation.

Yield: Investment return expressed as a percentage.