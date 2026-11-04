Know When to Sell: A Practical Guide to Taking Profits and Cutting Losses

Know When to Sell

Knowing when to sell a stock is just as important as knowing when to buy it. Whether you’re protecting profits, limiting losses, or making room for a better investment, a disciplined selling strategy can help you build wealth while avoiding costly emotional decisions.

Buying a stock is often exciting. You’ve identified a promising company, researched its prospects, and decided to put your money to work. You’re optimistic about what comes next.

Selling is different.

If the stock has risen substantially, you may worry about selling too early and missing even greater gains. If it has fallen, you may hesitate to sell because doing so would turn a paper loss into a realized loss. And if the stock has gone nowhere for months or years, you may wonder whether patience will eventually pay off.

These are among the most difficult decisions investors face. Unfortunately, there’s no universal formula that tells you exactly when to sell.

There are, however, principles that can make those decisions considerably easier.

The most important rule is to sell based on your investment strategy and the evidence—not simply because a stock has risen or fallen.

A declining stock isn’t necessarily a bad investment. A rising stock isn’t necessarily a good one. What matters is whether the reasons you originally bought the stock remain valid and whether continuing to own it represents the best use of your money.

In this chapter, we’ll examine when to take profits, when to cut losses, how to recognize a broken investment case, and how taxes and alternative opportunities should influence your decisions.

When Should You Sell a Stock?

You should consider selling a stock when its investment case has deteriorated, its valuation has become excessive, it has reached a predetermined loss limit, it represents too much of your portfolio, or a better opportunity justifies reallocating your money.

The appropriate decision depends partly on your investing style.

A momentum investor may sell when a stock breaks below an important moving average. A value investor may see the same decline as an opportunity to buy more shares. A dividend investor may hold through substantial price volatility but sell when the company’s ability to maintain its dividend comes into question.

The following table summarizes common reasons to sell.



Reason to Sell What to Look For Possible Action Broken investment case Weakening earnings, lost competitive advantage, deteriorating finances Sell some or all Technical breakdown Loss of support, persistent relative weakness, declining momentum Reduce or exit Excessive valuation Stock price far exceeds reasonable growth expectations Trim or sell Portfolio concentration One holding becomes disproportionately large Rebalance Better opportunity Another investment offers a more attractive risk/ reward trade-off Reallocate Changing personal needs Retirement, major expenses, or reduced risk tolerance Adjust holdings Tax planning Opportunity to realize losses or manage gains Sell selectively

These are reasons to investigate a sale, not automatic instructions. A disciplined investor evaluates them in the context of an overall plan.

Know Why You Bought the Stock

Before deciding when to sell, you need to understand why you bought.

Every investment should have a thesis: a clear explanation of what you expect the company or investment to accomplish.

For example:



Growth investment: You expect revenues and earnings to increase rapidly, driving the stock price higher.

You expect revenues and earnings to increase rapidly, driving the stock price higher. Value investment: You believe the market has undervalued a fundamentally sound business.

You believe the market has undervalued a fundamentally sound business. Dividend investment: You expect dependable income, preferably with growing distributions.

You expect dependable income, preferably with growing distributions. Momentum investment: You expect strong price trends and institutional buying to continue.

You expect strong price trends and institutional buying to continue. Turnaround investment: You anticipate improving operations, profitability, or financial stability.

Each thesis creates different reasons to sell.

Suppose you purchase shares of a fast-growing software company because its revenue is increasing 30% annually. Two years later, revenue growth has slowed to 8%, competition is intensifying, and management has repeatedly reduced its forecasts.

Even if the stock remains above your purchase price, the original investment case may no longer hold.

Contrast that with a dividend-paying utility whose stock declines 15% because interest rates rise. If earnings, cash flow, and dividend coverage remain healthy, the decline may not invalidate your reasons for owning it.

The distinction is crucial.

A falling stock price tells you what investors are doing. It doesn’t necessarily tell you whether the underlying business has deteriorated.

One useful habit is to write down your investment thesis when you buy a stock, along with the developments that would cause you to reconsider ownership.

That written record can become invaluable when emotions threaten to take over.

Distinguish a Temporary Setback from a Broken Investment Case

One of the most important investing skills is recognizing the difference between normal volatility and permanent deterioration.

Stock prices fluctuate for countless reasons. Interest rates change. Economic growth slows. Investors rotate between industries. Even excellent companies occasionally disappoint Wall Street.

Not every setback justifies selling.

Signs of a Temporary Setback

A decline may be temporary when:



The company’s long-term competitive position remains strong.

Revenue and earnings trends are fundamentally intact.

Management continues executing its strategy.

The setback results primarily from broader market conditions.

The company’s balance sheet remains healthy.

The stock’s valuation has become more attractive.

Consider a hypothetical manufacturer whose shares decline 20% during an economic slowdown.

Sales weaken temporarily, but the company retains market share, maintains manageable debt, and continues investing in its products. If economic conditions improve, earnings may recover.

For a patient investor, the decline could represent an opportunity rather than a reason to sell.

Signs of a Broken Investment Case

More serious warning signs include:



Sustained deterioration in revenue, earnings, or cash flow.

Loss of market share to stronger competitors.

Rising debt combined with declining profitability.

Repeated management failures or unreliable financial guidance.

A weakening competitive advantage.

A dividend that appears unsustainable.

Structural changes that threaten the company’s business model.

A company losing customers because of an economic recession faces a different problem from one losing customers because competitors offer a permanently superior product.

The first may recover. The second may never regain its former position.

Temporary Setback or Broken Investment Case?

Question Temporary Setback Potentially Broken Thesis Why are sales declining? Cyclical weakness Permanent customer losses What is happening to margins? Short-term pressure Persistent structural decline Is the balance sheet sound? Adequate liquidity Growing financial distress Is management credible? Explains setbacks clearly Repeated missed promises Is the competitive position intact? Mostly unchanged Deteriorating Can earnings recover? Plausible recovery path Increasingly uncertain

If you didn’t already own this stock, would you buy it today at its current price?

If the answer is no, investigate why.

Perhaps the stock is overpriced. Perhaps the company’s prospects have deteriorated. Or perhaps your financial circumstances have changed.

You don’t necessarily need to sell immediately, especially when taxes or portfolio considerations matter. But you should be able to explain why continuing to hold makes sense.

When to Sell Stocks at a Loss

Selling at a loss is emotionally difficult because it requires acknowledging that an investment hasn’t worked as expected.

Investors often tell themselves they’ll sell when the stock gets back to their purchase price.

But the market doesn’t know—or care—what you paid.

Your purchase price matters for calculating returns and taxes. It doesn’t determine what the stock is worth today.

As Cabot Growth Investor’s Mike Cintolo puts it, investors need to avoid “holding and hoping.”

A losing investment can become much more damaging when hope replaces analysis.

Why Limiting Losses Matters

Consider what happens when a stock declines from its purchase price.

The Mathematics of Recovering Investment Losses

Percentage gain required to return to the original investment value; excludes dividends, taxes, and fees.



Loss Gain to Fully Recover 10% 11.1% 20% 25% 30% 43% 40% 66.7% 50% 100%

The deeper the decline, the harder the recovery becomes.

This doesn’t mean investors should automatically sell after every decline. It does mean that controlling serious losses is essential, especially for strategies built around price momentum.

Loss Limits for Momentum Investors

Momentum investors generally buy stocks because they are demonstrating strong price performance, often supported by accelerating earnings and institutional demand.

When that momentum disappears, the original reason for ownership may disappear with it.

Cabot’s growth-oriented advisories have traditionally emphasized three principles:



Be patient with winning stocks. Take partial profits when appropriate. Establish loss limits to prevent manageable setbacks from becoming disastrous losses.

Depending on the stock, market environment, and strategy, a loss limit of approximately 10% to 20% may be appropriate. Some systems use tighter limits.

For example, suppose you purchase a growth stock at $50 and establish a 15% loss limit.

Your intended exit level is $42.50.

If the stock declines toward that level, you follow your predetermined plan rather than inventing new reasons to hold.

A stop-loss order may help implement this discipline, but it doesn’t guarantee execution at the stop price. A stock that gaps sharply lower can sell well below the intended level.

And a 15% limit should not be treated as universally suitable. Highly volatile stocks may require smaller positions and different risk controls.

Fundamental Investors Need Different Rules

For long-term fundamental investors, automatic percentage-based selling can be counterproductive.

If you buy a stock because it trades below your estimate of intrinsic value, a 20% decline may make it more attractive—provided the underlying business remains healthy.

The appropriate response is to reassess valuation, financial strength, and future prospects.

For dividend investors, warning signs might include declining free cash flow, excessive payout ratios, increasing debt, or a dividend cut.

The central question remains the same: Is the investment still capable of doing what you bought it to do?

When to Take Profits on Winning Stocks

Selling a losing stock is difficult. Selling a winning stock presents a different challenge.

Suppose you buy shares at $25 and watch them climb to $75.

You’ve tripled your money.

Should you sell?

Not necessarily.

Some of the greatest investment returns come from holding exceptional businesses for many years. Selling every stock after a 25% or 50% gain can prevent investors from benefiting fully from compounding.

On the other hand, allowing an oversized, overvalued position to dominate your portfolio creates unnecessary risk.

The solution is often to take partial profits rather than make an all-or-nothing decision.

How Partial Profit-Taking Works

Imagine purchasing 200 shares at $25.

Your initial investment is $5,000.

When the stock reaches $50, you sell 100 shares for $5,000.

You’ve recovered your original investment before taxes and transaction costs, while retaining 100 shares that can continue appreciating.

Example: Taking Partial Profits

You receive $5,000 in cash and still own 100 shares worth $5,000. The remaining shares are not risk-free, and taxes may be owed on the sale.

If the remaining shares subsequently rise to $80, they’re worth $8,000.

If they fall to $30, they’re still worth $3,000.

Partial profit-taking reduces exposure while preserving the possibility of additional gains.

When Trimming Winners Makes Sense

Consider trimming when a stock:



Has appreciated so much that it represents an excessive percentage of your portfolio.

Has risen far faster than its underlying earnings.

Appears substantially overvalued.

Shows signs of a major technical reversal.

No longer offers an attractive prospective return relative to its risk.

But don’t sell solely because you have a large profit.

A great company can continue being a great investment long after its stock has doubled or tripled.

The goal isn’t to eliminate winners. It’s to manage risk without unnecessarily sacrificing future returns.

Let Your Winners Run—but Protect Your Gains

One of the most enduring principles of successful growth investing is to cut losses relatively quickly while giving winners room to advance.

That creates an attractive asymmetry: losing positions remain manageable, while successful investments have the opportunity to generate substantial returns.

For example, consider a hypothetical portfolio of 10 equally sized investments.

Five decline 10%, three rise 20%, one rises 50%, and one rises 100%.

The average return is 16%, despite half the positions losing money, assuming no rebalancing and ignoring expenses and taxes.

The lesson isn’t that this outcome is typical or guaranteed. It’s that a small number of substantial winners can more than compensate for several modest losses.

However, winning stocks rarely rise in straight lines.

A stock that eventually triples may experience several corrections of 10% to 20% along the way.

Selling at every setback can undermine a strategy built around capturing major advances.

Using Trailing Stops

One approach is a trailing stop, which adjusts upward as the stock appreciates.

Suppose you purchase a stock at $40 and use a hypothetical 15% trailing stop.

How a 15% trailing stop moves upward



Highest Price Trailing Stop Level What Happens $40 $34.00 Initial level $50 $42.50 Stop rises $70 $59.50 Stop rises $65 $59.50 Stop stays unchanged

Illustrative levels based on the highest price reached, not guaranteed execution prices.

The stop moves up with new highs but doesn’t move down when the stock declines.

This helps protect some gains while allowing the stock room to fluctuate.

However, trailing stops can trigger during ordinary volatility, and automatic orders may execute at unfavorable prices during sharp market declines.

Investors can also use mental stops, moving averages, or predetermined technical signals, provided they apply those rules consistently.

When Valuation Becomes a Reason to Sell

A company can be outstanding, and its stock can still be a poor investment at the wrong price.

Valuation matters because future investment returns depend partly on what investors are willing to pay for future earnings and cash flows.

Consider a hypothetical company earning $5 per share.

At a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 20, the stock trades at $100.

If investors become willing to pay 40 times earnings, the price rises to $200—even as earnings haven’t changed.

That appreciation reflects a higher valuation, not improving business performance.

If the P/E ratio subsequently returns to 20 while earnings remain unchanged, the stock could fall 50%.

A Valuation Example

Scenario Earnings per Share P/E Ratio Stock Price Initial purchase $5 20 $100 Optimism increases $5 40 $200 Earnings grow 40%, P/E normalizes $7 20 $140

Even though earnings increase substantially in this scenario, the stock declines 30% from its $200 peak.

This illustrates valuation compression: investors become unwilling to pay as much for each dollar of earnings.

Should You Sell an Expensive Stock?

Not automatically.

Some exceptional companies deserve premium valuations because they possess durable competitive advantages and unusually attractive growth prospects.

But as valuations rise, future returns become increasingly dependent on optimistic assumptions.

Ask yourself:



How much earnings growth is already reflected in the price?

What happens if growth slows?

How does the valuation compare with the company’s history and competitors?

Would I buy additional shares at today’s price?

Is the potential upside sufficient to compensate for the downside?

When a stock becomes substantially overvalued, trimming may be preferable to exiting completely.

Portfolio Concentration: When Success Creates Risk

Sometimes a stock becomes a candidate for selling precisely because it has performed so well.

Imagine investing $10,000 in a company when your portfolio is worth $200,000.

The position initially represents 5% of your holdings.

Several years later, the stock has quadrupled while the rest of your portfolio has remained unchanged.

Your position is now worth $40,000, and your total portfolio is worth $230,000.

That single stock represents approximately 17.4% of your investments.

You may still love the company, but your financial future has become more dependent on its performance.

A 50% decline in that position would reduce your total portfolio by approximately 8.7%, assuming everything else remains unchanged.

How Much Is Too Much?

There’s no universal maximum position size.

The appropriate percentage depends on your diversification, risk tolerance, financial resources, and investing strategy.

Some investors establish guidelines such as reviewing positions above 10% or 15% of their portfolios.

Others deliberately maintain concentrated portfolios.

What matters is recognizing the risk and making a conscious decision.

Selling enough shares to bring an oversized holding back toward your target allocation can reduce risk without requiring you to abandon a successful investment.

This is one reason periodic portfolio rebalancing is valuable.

Taxes: What to Consider Before Selling

Note: Be sure to contact a tax professional for guidance on your individual circumstances.

Taxes shouldn’t dictate every investment decision, but they can significantly affect your after-tax returns.

In a taxable brokerage account, selling a stock generally creates a realized capital gain or loss.

For U.S. federal income tax purposes, the treatment usually depends on how long you’ve owned the shares.



Holding period General Federal Tax Treatment One year or less Short-term gains generally taxed at ordinary income tax rates More than one year Long-term gains generally eligible for preferential rates of 0%, 15%, or 20% Either period Additional taxes or state taxes may apply

Higher-income taxpayers may also owe the 3.8% net investment income tax. State taxation varies.

Tax-deferred retirement accounts generally operate differently: trades within traditional IRAs and 401(k)s typically don’t create immediate capital gains taxes, although withdrawals may be taxable.

Tax-Loss Harvesting

Tax-loss harvesting involves selling investments at a loss to offset realized capital gains.

Suppose you realize a $10,000 gain on one stock and an $8,000 loss on another.

The loss can generally offset $8,000 of the gain, leaving a $2,000 net capital gain, assuming no other transactions or adjustments.

If capital losses exceed capital gains, individuals can generally deduct up to $3,000 of additional net capital losses against ordinary income annually, or $1,500 if married

filing separately. Unused losses can generally be carried forward.

Beware of the Wash-Sale Rule

The wash-sale rule generally disallows a current tax deduction for a loss when you acquire substantially identical securities within 30 days before or after the loss sale.

The rule can also apply to certain purchases by a spouse or within an IRA.

Disallowed losses may be added to the replacement shares’ tax basis in some circumstances, but special rules apply to retirement accounts.

If you’re harvesting a loss, be careful about immediately repurchasing the same stock, including through automatic dividend reinvestment.

Don’t Let Taxes Trap You

Investors sometimes refuse to sell highly appreciated stocks because they don’t want to pay capital gains taxes.

But avoiding a tax bill isn’t necessarily worth exposing yourself to a much larger investment loss.

Suppose a stock has become dramatically overvalued and represents 30% of your portfolio.

Holding solely to postpone taxes may create more risk than the potential tax savings justify.

The objective is to maximize after-tax wealth, not minimize taxes at any cost.

For substantial positions or complicated tax situations, professional tax advice can be worthwhile.

Selling to Buy Something Better

One often-overlooked reason to sell a stock is opportunity cost.

Every dollar invested in one company is a dollar unavailable for another opportunity.

A stock doesn’t have to be fundamentally broken to become a reasonable candidate for sale.

Sometimes another investment simply offers a more attractive combination of potential return, risk, and valuation.

Imagine holding a mature company that you reasonably expect to deliver annual returns of approximately 5% over the next several years.

You identify another business with stronger growth prospects and a valuation that you believe offers a potential annual return of 10%.

That doesn’t automatically mean you should switch. Your estimates may be wrong, the second company may carry greater risk, and selling the first could trigger taxes.

But it does justify a comparison.

The Replacement Investment Test

Before selling one stock to buy another, consider:



Expected return: Is the new opportunity meaningfully more attractive? Risk: What could go wrong, and how severe could the losses be? Diversification: Does the new holding improve or worsen portfolio concentration? Taxes and costs: How much of the expected advantage will remain after selling? Conviction: Is the new investment supported by better evidence or merely a more exciting story?

Be particularly cautious about replacing a disappointing investment with a stock that has recently soared.

That can turn a reasonable desire to improve your portfolio into performance chasing.

You also don’t always need an immediate replacement.

Holding cash temporarily may be sensible when attractive opportunities are scarce, particularly for investors following a disciplined trading strategy.

5 Emotional Traps That Lead to Bad Selling Decisions

Even experienced investors can make poor decisions when emotions interfere.

Understanding common psychological traps can help.

Trap #1: Loss Aversion

Losses generally feel more painful than equivalent gains feel pleasurable. Investors may hold losing stocks too long because selling would force them to acknowledge the loss.

Trap #2: Anchoring

Investors become fixated on their purchase price or a stock’s previous high, even when those numbers have little relevance to current value.

Trap #3: The Disposition Effect

Investors often sell winners too early to lock in gains while retaining losers too long in hopes of recovering.

Trap #4: Regret avoidance

Investors delay selling because they fear the stock will rebound immediately afterward.

Trap #5: Overconfidence

Investors become overly attached to their original analysis and discount evidence that contradicts it.

The antidote isn’t eliminating emotion. It’s establishing rules before emotions become overwhelming.

Write down why you bought, what would change your mind, and how much risk you’re willing to accept.

Then revisit those rules when circumstances change.

A Practical 5-Step Selling Checklist

Before making a selling decision, work through this process. Use these five questions to evaluate an existing holding.

1. Does the original investment thesis still hold?

Review fundamentals, technical signals, or income prospects.

2. Has the stock reached a predetermined risk limit?

Consider loss limits, position size, and portfolio exposure.

3. Is the stock’s valuation still reasonable?

Compare the current price with realistic future expectations.

4. Would selling improve my overall portfolio?

Account for diversification, liquidity, and alternative investments.

5. Have I considered taxes and transaction costs?

Evaluate the after-tax consequences before acting.

A Useful Final Question

What evidence would make you change your decision?

If you can’t identify any evidence that would persuade you to sell, you may be emotionally attached to the investment.

If you can’t identify any evidence that would persuade you to hold, you may be reacting emotionally to a recent decline.

Disciplined investing requires being willing to change your mind when the facts change.

Frequently Asked Questions About When to Sell Stocks

Should I sell a stock if it drops 20%?

Not automatically. Momentum investors may treat a 20% decline as a significant sell signal, particularly if the stock has broken technical support. Long-term fundamental investors should evaluate whether the company’s earnings, financial condition, and competitive position have deteriorated. A 20% decline can signal either increasing risk or an attractive buying opportunity.

Is it better to sell a stock at a profit or hold it long-term?

It depends on the company’s prospects, valuation, and role in your portfolio. Long-term ownership of successful businesses can produce substantial compound returns. However, taking profits may be appropriate when valuations become excessive, the investment case weakens, or the position grows too large.

Should I sell enough shares to recover my original investment?

Recovering your original investment through partial profit-taking can reduce exposure while preserving potential upside. However, it doesn’t make your remaining shares risk-free, and selling may trigger taxes. The decision should reflect the stock’s prospects and your portfolio objectives rather than an arbitrary desire to get your money back.

When should I sell a dividend stock?

Consider selling when the company’s ability to maintain or grow its dividend deteriorates. Warning signs include weakening cash flow, excessive payout ratios, rising debt, and declining earnings. A falling stock price alone isn’t necessarily a reason to sell, although an unusually high dividend yield can signal financial trouble.

Should I sell a stock before earnings are announced?

That depends on your strategy and risk tolerance. Earnings announcements can produce substantial price gaps in either direction. Short-term traders sometimes reduce exposure beforehand, while long-term investors may accept the volatility. Consider your position size, the company’s earnings history, and how a disappointing report could affect your portfolio.

What is the best stop-loss percentage for stocks?

There is no universally correct percentage. Some growth and momentum strategies use loss limits around 10% to 20%, while others use tighter or volatility-adjusted stops. Long-term fundamental investors may prefer business-based exit criteria. Any stop should be consistent with position sizing and overall portfolio risk.

Should I sell a stock that has doubled?

Not solely because it has doubled. Evaluate whether the company can continue growing, whether its valuation remains reasonable, and whether the position has become too large. Selling part of the position can provide a compromise between protecting gains and participating in further appreciation.

Can I sell a stock and buy it back later?

Yes. However, predicting the ideal reentry point is difficult, and the stock may continue rising after you sell. In taxable accounts, repurchasing substantially identical securities within the wash-sale window can also affect the deductibility of a realized loss.

How often should I review stocks for potential sale?

Momentum traders may monitor positions daily, while long-term investors may conduct thorough reviews quarterly or after important company announcements. Portfolio allocations should also be reviewed periodically. The objective is to respond to meaningful changes without overreacting to ordinary market noise.

Conclusion: Selling Is Part of Successful Investing

Investing success isn’t determined solely by the stocks you buy. It’s also shaped by the decisions you make after buying them.

Knowing when to sell requires balancing competing priorities: protecting capital without abandoning promising investments, taking profits without cutting winners short, and recognizing when patience has become wishful thinking.

The most reliable approach is to establish a clear investment thesis, identify the circumstances that would invalidate it, and follow a consistent decision-making process.

Remember that different strategies require different selling disciplines. Momentum investors must respect price action. Fundamental investors must monitor business performance and valuation. Dividend investors must evaluate income sustainability. Every investor must consider diversification, taxes, and opportunity cost.

You won’t sell every stock at the perfect moment. Nobody does consistently.

The goal is something more achievable and ultimately more valuable: Make selling decisions that are thoughtful, repeatable, and consistent with your long-term financial objectives.

A disciplined investor knows when to be patient, when to take profits, and when to move on.

