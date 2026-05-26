Further Reading for Successful Investing
Books
- The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin GrahamThe classic guide to value investing and risk management.
- A Random Walk Down Wall Street by Burton G. MalkielExplains market efficiency, index investing, and long-term strategies.
- The Psychology of Money by Morgan HouselExplores the behavioral side of investing and wealth creation.
- The Essays of Warren Buffett: Lessons for Corporate America by Warren Buffett & Lawrence CunninghamBuffett’s wisdom on business, investing, and corporate governance.
- One Up On Wall Street by Peter LynchPractical insights on finding investment opportunities in everyday life.
- The Little Book That Still Beats the Market by Joel GreenblattIntroduces the “magic formula” for value investing.
- The Warren Buffett Way by Robert HagstromA deep dive into Buffett’s investment principles and strategies.
- The Most Important Thing by Howard MarksFocuses on risk, market cycles, and the mindset of successful investors.
- Rich Dad, Poor Dad by Robert T. KiyosakiPersonal finance classic on building wealth and financial independence.
- The Only Investment Guide You’ll Ever Need by Andrew TobiasA humorous, practical guide to saving and investing.
- The Little Book of Common Sense Investing by John C. BogleAdvocates for low-cost index fund investing.
- Clever Girl Finance by Bola SokunbiAccessible investing advice for beginners, especially women.
- I Will Teach You to Be Rich by Ramit SethiActionable steps for personal finance and investing success.
- The Richest Man in Babylon by George S. ClasonTimeless parables on saving, investing, and building wealth.
- Value Investing: From Graham to Buffett and Beyond by Bruce GreenwaldModern applications of value investing principles.
Websites
- Cabot Wealth Network cabotwealth.com Expert insights, research and investment recommendations
- Internal Revenue Service IRS.gov Guidance on tax treatment of investments and expenses (Publication 550)
- Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) BrokerCheck brokercheck.finra.orgResearch financial advisers and firms
- Investopedia investopedia.com Comprehensive financial education, definitions, tutorials, and simulator tools.
- Morningstar morningstar.com Mutual fund, ETF, and stock research, ratings, and portfolio tools.
- Yahoo Finance finance.yahoo.com Real-time stock quotes, news, portfolio tracking, and market data.
- Bloomberg bloomberg.com/markets Global financial news, analysis, and data on stocks, bonds, and commodities.
- NerdWallet nerdwallet.com Beginner-friendly guides on investing, personal finance, and best practices.
- SEC Investor Education investor.gov Official U.S. government resource for investor education and protection.
- Seeking Alpha seekingalpha.com Crowdsourced research, analysis, and stock ideas from investors and analysts.
- Stock Analysis stockanalysis.com Free stock research, screeners, and financial data for U.S. equities.