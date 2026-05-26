Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
Cabot Investing Handbook

The Cabot Investing Handbook: Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Investing  Further Reading

Further Reading for Successful Investing

Books

  1. The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin GrahamThe classic guide to value investing and risk management.
  2. A Random Walk Down Wall Street by Burton G. MalkielExplains market efficiency, index investing, and long-term strategies.
  3. The Psychology of Money by Morgan HouselExplores the behavioral side of investing and wealth creation.
  4. The Essays of Warren Buffett: Lessons for Corporate America by Warren Buffett & Lawrence CunninghamBuffett’s wisdom on business, investing, and corporate governance.
  5. One Up On Wall Street by Peter LynchPractical insights on finding investment opportunities in everyday life.
  6. The Little Book That Still Beats the Market by Joel GreenblattIntroduces the “magic formula” for value investing.
  7. The Warren Buffett Way by Robert HagstromA deep dive into Buffett’s investment principles and strategies.
  8. The Most Important Thing by Howard MarksFocuses on risk, market cycles, and the mindset of successful investors.
  9. Rich Dad, Poor Dad by Robert T. KiyosakiPersonal finance classic on building wealth and financial independence.
  10. The Only Investment Guide You’ll Ever Need by Andrew TobiasA humorous, practical guide to saving and investing.
  11. The Little Book of Common Sense Investing by John C. BogleAdvocates for low-cost index fund investing.
  12. Clever Girl Finance by Bola SokunbiAccessible investing advice for beginners, especially women.
  13. I Will Teach You to Be Rich by Ramit SethiActionable steps for personal finance and investing success.
  14. The Richest Man in Babylon by George S. ClasonTimeless parables on saving, investing, and building wealth.
  15. Value Investing: From Graham to Buffett and Beyond by Bruce GreenwaldModern applications of value investing principles.

Websites

  1. Cabot Wealth Network cabotwealth.com Expert insights, research and investment recommendations
  2. Internal Revenue Service IRS.gov Guidance on tax treatment of investments and expenses (Publication 550)
  3. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) BrokerCheck brokercheck.finra.orgResearch financial advisers and firms
  4. Investopedia investopedia.com Comprehensive financial education, definitions, tutorials, and simulator tools.
  5. Morningstar morningstar.com Mutual fund, ETF, and stock research, ratings, and portfolio tools.
  6. Yahoo Finance finance.yahoo.com Real-time stock quotes, news, portfolio tracking, and market data.
  7. Bloomberg bloomberg.com/markets Global financial news, analysis, and data on stocks, bonds, and commodities.
  8. NerdWallet nerdwallet.com Beginner-friendly guides on investing, personal finance, and best practices.
  9. SEC Investor Education investor.gov Official U.S. government resource for investor education and protection.
  10. Seeking Alpha seekingalpha.com Crowdsourced research, analysis, and stock ideas from investors and analysts.
  11. Stock Analysis stockanalysis.com Free stock research, screeners, and financial data for U.S. equities.