Comparison of Growth, Value & Income Strategies

In Brief:



Strategy Risk Level Return Potential Key Risks Growth High 15–30% Volatility, overvaluation, hype Value Moderate 8–12% Value traps, slow revaluation Income Low 4–8% Interest rate sensitivity, inflation

Market Phase Growth Value Income Expansion Outperforms Moderate Lags Peak High volatility Steady Stable Recession Underperforms Resilient Holds value Recovery Moderate Outperforms Lags

Investing is not a one-size-fits-all endeavor. Different strategies cater to varying risk tolerances, financial goals, and market conditions. This chapter explores three prominent approaches—growth, value, and income investing—comparing their risks, returns, pros, cons, and suitability for different investor profiles.

Growth Investing

Growth investing targets companies expected to grow at an above-average rate compared to their industry or the broader market. These firms typically reinvest profits into expansion, innovation, or market capture rather than paying dividends.

Examples include tech giants like Amazon (AMZN) or disruptive startups in sectors like artificial intelligence (AI) and biotechnology.

Growth investing strives to identify stocks with potential for high returns. Growth stocks can deliver outsized gains, particularly during times of economic expansion. For example, Nvidia (NVDA), a critical supplier of artificial intelligence processors, surged more than 1,100% between the beginning of 2023 and the end of 2025 amid a very strong AI-driven market.

Growth investors typically pursue cutting-edge industries working to shape the future of the economy. That transformative potential is the reason growth stocks have such high potential.

Also, as these companies typically do not pay dividends, most growth stocks aggressively reinvest earnings into further development, which can fuel exponential returns over time.

There are also downsides to growth investing, of course, primarily in the area of risk. Growth stocks tend to have high price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios, making them highly sensitive to market sentiment. For example, Tesla (TSLA) fell 65% in 2022’s bear market.

Due to the more speculative nature of growth stocks, overvaluation is an acute concern, as market fervor makes them vulnerable to a crash if the companies fail to convert sales and investor interest into earnings. And history has shown that high-flying growth stocks tend to underperform during recessions as investors flee risk.

Growth Investing: Risk-Return Profile



Risk : High (short-term volatility, company-specific risks).

: High (short-term volatility, company-specific risks). Return : Potentially 15–30% annually in bull markets.

: Potentially 15–30% annually in bull markets. Market Cycle Fit: Thrives in low-interest-rate, high-growth environments.

Because of this, growth stocks tend to be a good fit for younger investors with investment timelines of 10+ years. In addition, they are a good fit for investors with a high risk tolerance, so if the thought of looking at your statement and seeing a 30-50% drop makes you break into a cold sweat, growth investing may not be for you.

Value Investing

Value investing focuses on stocks trading below their intrinsic value, often identified via low P/E ratios, high dividends, or strong cash flows. Legendary investor Warren Buffett popularized this strategy through holdings like Coca-Cola (KO) and Bank of America (BAC).

Value investing offers added safety as it involves buying undervalued stocks, which generally reduces the downside risk. In addition, many value stocks pay reliable dividends, and that income yield further reduces investor risk.

Perhaps most importantly, value stocks have a long-term performance advantage, outperforming growth stocks by 4.4% annually since 1927, according to Dimensional Fund Advisors. Compound that 4.4% over just 10 years and that is a 52% difference.

Of course there are risks too. When a stock is cheap because of a structural decline rather than because it is undervalued by the market, that is called a value trap. We have seen this numerous times in recent years with legacy retailers that used to be high-flying, only to see their prices fall substantially. An investor who doesn’t do their homework could easily mistake that as a bargain.

Value investors also need to be patient. The catalyst events that drive revaluation may take years to unfold as new management rolls out initiatives, new factories come online, new processes are implemented, and new product lines are developed.

It’s also important to note that many value stocks are concentrated in cyclical industries, like energy or financials. If the catalyst event comes to fruition when the sector has rotated out of favor, the hoped-for stock revaluation may not occur.

Value Investing: Risk-Return Profile

• Risk: Moderate (lower volatility but exposure to economic cycles).

• Return: 8–12% annually over the long term.

• Market Cycle Fit: Excels during recoveries and periods of market skepticism.

Value investing is a good fit for mid-career, mid-life investors who want asset stability while still maintaining growth potential. A moderate risk tolerance is ideal, as 15-25% drops are not uncommon while awaiting anticipated catalysts.

Income Investing

Income investing emphasizes generating regular cash flow through dividends, interest, or rental income. Common holdings include utility stocks (e.g., Duke Energy), REITs (e.g., Realty Income), and bonds.

Income investing has a well-deserved reputation for stability and low volatility. Income can either be used to support living expenses or reinvested through dividend reinvestment plans (DRIPs) or otherwise reinvested to grow through compounding. Companies that pay dividends tend to be more mature and less vulnerable to price swings.

While not always the case, high dividends can be a signal that management sees limited opportunity for growth—through expansion, process improvements, product development or marketing and sales efforts—so growth potential is limited.

Bonds are sensitive to interest rates and can lose value when interest rates rise. We saw this in 2022 when the bond market crashed.

The other big drawback to income investing is that dividends and interest are taxed each year, sometimes as ordinary income. This may be more of an issue for some investors than others, so it is a good idea to consult with a tax professional about the implications.

Income Investing: Risk-Return Profile



Risk : Low to moderate (default risk for bonds, sector risks for REITs).

: Low to moderate (default risk for bonds, sector risks for REITs). Return : 4–8% annually (dividends + modest capital appreciation).

: 4–8% annually (dividends + modest capital appreciation). Market Cycle Fit: Performs best in stable or deflationary environments.

As a strategy, income investing is particularly good for retirees living on fixed incomes, risk-averse investors, or anybody looking for additional, reliable income (who isn’t?). The income-generating investments tend to be stable and so make a great option for people with low risk tolerance.

Tax Efficiency

When it comes to taxes, each of the three major strategies has different implications. A broadly diversified portfolio will usually result in a mix of capital gains as well as ordinary income tax, but your individual circumstances may suggest leaning more heavily into one or the other in a given year. Again, consulting with a tax professional may be appropriate.



Growth : Taxed at capital gains rates if held long term.

: Taxed at capital gains rates if held long term. Value : Dividends taxed as income (may be taxed as qualified dividends); capital gains if sold.

: Dividends taxed as income (may be taxed as qualified dividends); capital gains if sold. Income: Interest and dividends taxed as ordinary income (with the possibility of qualified dividends or tax exemption on interest, depending on the holding). Capital gains may also be applicable.

Which Strategy Fits You?

1. Aggressive Growth Investor



Goals : Maximize long-term wealth.

: Maximize long-term wealth. Strategy : 70% growth stocks, 20% value, 10% cash.

: 70% growth stocks, 20% value, 10% cash. Example: A 30-year-old tech professional investing in AI and renewable energy ETFs.

2. Balanced Value Investor



Goals : Steady growth with downside protection.

: Steady growth with downside protection. Strategy : 50% value stocks, 30% bonds, 20% growth.

: 50% value stocks, 30% bonds, 20% growth. Example: A 50-year-old teacher building a dividend portfolio with exposure to healthcare and consumer staples.

3. Conservative Income Investor



Goals : Preserve capital and generate income.

: Preserve capital and generate income. Strategy : 60% bonds, 30% dividend stocks, 10% REITs.

: 60% bonds, 30% dividend stocks, 10% REITs. Example: A retiree relying on utility dividends and Treasury notes for living expenses.

Blending Strategies for Diversification

A well-rounded portfolio often combines elements of all three strategies:



Core : Value stocks (40%) for stability.

: Value stocks (40%) for stability. Satellite : Growth stocks (30%) for upside.

: Growth stocks (30%) for upside. Income: Bonds and REITs (30%) for cash flow.

For example, the Vanguard Balanced Index Fund (VBIAX) mixes 60% equities (growth/value) with 40% bonds.

Choosing between growth, value, and income investing depends on your financial objectives, risk tolerance, and time horizon:



Growth : Best for long-term, high-risk investors.

: Best for long-term, high-risk investors. Value : Ideal for patient investors seeking undervalued opportunities.

: Ideal for patient investors seeking undervalued opportunities. Income: Suits those prioritizing stability and cash flow.

Diversify across strategies to mitigate sector-specific risks and adapt to market shifts. For instance, pairing growth stocks with dividend payers can balance volatility and income needs.

By understanding each approach’s nuances, you can craft a portfolio that aligns with your unique financial journey.

Prefer to cover all the bases? Cabot’s Editor in Chief, Chris Preston, produces Cabot Stock of the Week , which provides investors with a portfolio of the best of Cabot’s stock recommendations. You’ll find growth and momentum stocks from Mike Cintolo, income stocks from Tom Hutchinson, value stocks from Clif Droke, global stocks from Carl Delfeld, small-cap and early-stage stocks from Tyler Laundon, cannabis stocks from Michael Brush, and more.