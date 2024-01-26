EV Stocks, Cannabis Sector at a Crossroads; Bitcoin ETFs Flop | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the most recent GDP and inflation figures and the market’s expectations for the Fed’s rate policy glide path. Then, they break down the current state of the cannabis market following the release of Health and Human Services’ full recommendations, the performance of Bitcoin and the newly issued Bitcoin ETFs, and they close the conversation with a deep dive into electric vehicles, whether they’re approaching peak adoption, and what could change the calculus.

