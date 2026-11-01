Why Value Stocks Are Beating Growth Stocks for the First Time in a Decade

Value stocks are having a banner year.

The Vanguard Morningstar Value ETF (VTV) is up 20% year to date, putting it on track for its best year since 2021 (23.7% return). But it’s not just the performance in value stocks as an asset class that’s been impressive; it’s their outperformance of growth stocks and the broad market that truly stands out.

As of trading last Friday, November 13, the tech- and growth-heavy Nasdaq was up just 9.4% so far this year. The last time the VTV topped the Nasdaq was a decade ago, in 2016, when the 14.1% run-up in value stocks more than doubled the 5.9% return in the Nasdaq that year.

As mega-cap tech names, the Mag. 7 and now artificial intelligence plays have gained in prominence in recent years, value stocks have often been left in the dust. The performance hasn’t been bad, mind you; entering 2026, the average annual return in the VTV in the 2020s was just under 9%, roughly in line with the historic annual return in the S&P 500. But it paled in comparison to the performance in growth stocks, with the Nasdaq up 177% since the beginning of 2020.

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This year, that script has been flipped.

Why Investors are Pivoting to Value Stocks

The AI trade has finally run into some skepticism as investors worry that companies are spending far more than they’re earning, and the general public fears that AI might take their jobs, bring environmentally harmful data centers to their towns or even “kill us all,” as a couple industry whistleblowers warned. Meanwhile, the war in Iran has sent prices – particularly oil prices – back into the stratosphere, forcing the Fed to raise interest rates again. That has put a damper on growth. But with the economy still doing fine and the bull market very much intact, investors haven’t gone away. They’ve simply pivoted to the many undervalued and unloved names that had been left in the dust the last few years as Wall Street drooled over AI.

This year, however, investors have shifted their gaze away from AI, at least since the furious April-May run-up. And what they’ve found are a lot of growing companies in non-AI industries that are trading at relative bargains.

I compare what has happened in 2026 to when my wife and I take our kids’ iPads away for a week. At first, they complain; but then, they find other things to do – play soccer and football outside, play hide-and-seek inside, ride their bikes down to the nearby country store to get Poppis (“healthy,” prebiotic-infused soda for kids) and a cider donut. Usually, they have way more fun once they stop staring at screens and start looking at (and enjoying) everything else around them – a lesson we all (myself included!) could probably learn from in this screen-heavy era.

Value Is Beating Growth … But Another Growth Rally Would Help

It’s not a perfect comparison. After all, the AI boom has delivered some fantastic, wealth-building profits over the last few years. But for those of us who seek value and prioritize having a diverse portfolio, it has not been as fruitful as it was for those investors with nothing but AI and Mag. 7 stocks in their portfolio. Or at least it wasn’t until this year. Now, after a decade of underperformance, value investors are being rewarded. It’s why six stocks in my Cabot Value Investor newsletter portfolio have reached my price target this year, including two in the last month alone.

Hopefully there will be many more winners to come as value stocks continue to outperform. And even if the AI trade isn’t dead, and tech and chip stocks come roaring back … value stocks will probably do just fine, like they did during the aforementioned April and May rally.

Value stocks are a good place to be right now. If you need help finding the right ones, you can join me at Cabot Value Investor by clicking here.

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