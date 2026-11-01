Perhaps the most coveted and prestigious luxury brand is the Swiss watchmaker Patek Philippe.

Founded in the mid-19th century by Antoine Norbert de Patek and Jean Adrien Philippe, it is a tightly controlled private company owned by the Stern family since 1932 during the Great Depression. A watch was recently auctioned for about $30 million.

You may have seen their famous and devastatingly effective company slogan: “You never actually own a Patek Philippe. You merely look after it for the next generation.”

While you can’t buy a piece of this company, there are many luxury companies trading on the market, and their clientele has grown with the rapid rise of wealthy families all over the world. Because price connotes quality, these companies normally have healthy margins and powerful brands that need to be protected.

Each company carefully manages its brand and marketing strategy with careful analysis of the market for each of its offerings.

Bain estimates the global luxury customer base shrank from about 400 million in 2022 to roughly 330 million to 340 million in 2025, so much of the industry’s growth is coming from price hikes, not volume.

Goldman Sachs projects that global sales will grow 7% in 2027, based on an analysis of a basket of public stocks that includes the largest and best-known makers of high-end watches, clothing, handbags, shoes, and other products. The U.S. is emerging as a rare bright spot for luxury while demand in traditional luxury strongholds like China and the Middle East has weakened.

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As you can see below, while on an uptrend over time, the value of these stocks can fluctuate due to macroeconomic events. European luxury stocks took a beating amid economic concerns and the Iran war, which weighed most heavily on luxury consumer stocks. However, these pullbacks have created contrarian buying opportunities for investors looking outside the crowded tech sector.

Many of these companies are gaining more control over pricing and profit margins after a period of discounting, especially in China, where consumer spending even at the top of the market has been weak.

Here are some of the best luxury companies and stocks to consider.

4 Luxury Stocks to Consider

Hermès (HESAY) is a sixth-generation family business. All the company’s leather handbags, including the Birkin, must be made in France by family decree.

LVMH Louis Vuitton (LVMUY) has traditionally only had stores in Milan, Paris, Tokyo, Shanghai or Manhattan but has selectively moved into wealthy American suburbs to tap what it refers to as “emerging markets.”

Kering (KER) is the parent of Gucci, Saint Laurent, and Bottega Veneta, facing turnaround pressure as revenue declines narrow.

Ralph Lauren (RL) has spent years cutting back on discounting to elevate the brand. That strategy is paying off. In the company’s first-quarter earnings report for fiscal year 2027, revenue rose 14%, and gross margin hit 73.7%. Asia revenue jumped 24%.

Ralph Lauren (RL) is the strongest performer this year, but Kering (KER) is an interesting contrarian turnaround play as the stock has pulled back almost 40% in the last year. It is closing about 100 underperforming stores and trying to reinvigorate Gucci, which still generates roughly half of Kering’s profit.

Join the Cabot Explorer today to see which one of these ideas becomes a recommendation.

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