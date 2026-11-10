5 Tech Stocks Hitting 52-Week Highs in the AI Correction

The artificial intelligence (AI) boom has hit a wall. After years of impressive gains, investors are starting to question whether the hundreds of billions of dollars being spent on AI infrastructure will generate enough profits to justify the investment.

Those concerns have triggered a sharp selloff in some of the market’s biggest technology stocks.

As of Friday’s close, AI chip giant Nvidia (NVDA) had plunged 24% in the last month, while semiconductor powerhouse Broadcom (AVGO) had fallen 22%. Other AI-related stocks have suffered similar losses over the last one-month period, including Palantir Technologies (PLTR), down 19%, and Meta Platforms (META), down 18%.

The Nasdaq recently entered correction territory, falling more than 10% below its October high while being dragged down by some of the biggest beneficiaries of the AI boom.

But not every technology stock is struggling.

Right now, a grand total of six technology stocks are hitting 52-week highs as the broader technology sector stumbles.

Of note, one of those six technology stocks is STRC, Strategy’s preferred C shares, the Bitcoin-linked preferred stock that appeals to investors for its yield and not its potential for upside momentum.

So, excluding STRC, that leaves us with just five technology stocks that are truly bucking the AI correction. Let’s take a closer look.

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5 Tech Stocks Bucking the AI Selloff

Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI)

Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI) is one of the most surprising technology winners of 2026. The stock has nearly doubled this year and is currently trading at a 52-week high.

Consensus provides secure digital communications services, including cloud faxing and document delivery. Its products are particularly valuable in healthcare, government and other industries where secure information exchange is essential.

The company’s third-quarter results demonstrated the appeal of predictable recurring revenue. Revenue increased 3.7% to $91 million, while its corporate business grew 9.1%. Adjusted EBITDA reached $47.6 million, representing an impressive 52.3% margin.

Consensus also continues to repurchase shares, buying back approximately 550,000 during the quarter.

The appeal here is straightforward. Investors get a profitable technology company with recurring revenue and strong margins without paying the premium valuations associated with many AI stocks.

Shares have risen 79.5% so far this year and 20.3% over the course of the one-month correction in the Nasdaq.

JFrog (FROG)

JFrog (FROG) is a much more direct beneficiary of the AI revolution.

The company provides software development tools that help businesses manage, secure and distribute their software applications. Its platform helps developers keep track of the software components used in applications and ensure they’re ready for deployment.

That business is becoming increasingly important as AI transforms software development.

AI-powered coding tools can generate enormous amounts of code in a fraction of the time typically demanded of human programmers. But someone still needs to organize, secure and manage all that software.

That’s where JFrog comes in.

The company’s third-quarter results highlight its relevance. Revenue jumped 31% from a year earlier to $179.2 million. Cloud revenue surged 60% to $101.5 million, accounting for 57% of total revenue.

Meanwhile, the number of customers spending more than $1 million annually increased 58% to 112.

Investors liked what they saw. JFrog shares soared more than 35% on November 6 following the earnings announcement, putting the stock back near its record high and pushing the one-year return to 63.2%.

JFrog offers an interesting alternative to the traditional AI trade. Rather than betting on which chipmaker or AI model will ultimately dominate, the company provides tools that businesses need as software development becomes faster and more complex.

But, as with many AI-related names, the biggest concern is valuation, as JFrog is not yet consistently profitable and is trading at an astronomical forward P/E of 90.6.

NIQ Global Intelligence (NIQ)

NIQ Global Intelligence (NIQ), better known as NielsenIQ, is another technology company benefiting from the growing demand for data and analytics.

The company helps retailers and consumer products businesses understand what people are buying, where they’re shopping and how their purchasing habits are changing.

Its enormous collection of consumer data is particularly valuable in the age of artificial intelligence.

AI systems become more useful when they’re trained on reliable, specialized information. NIQ possesses a wealth of proprietary consumer purchasing data that can help businesses make better decisions about pricing, marketing and inventory.

And unlike many emerging AI businesses, NIQ already generates billions of dollars in annual revenue.

Second-quarter revenue increased 8% to $1.12 billion, while adjusted EBITDA climbed nearly 22% to $261.9 million. The company also raised its full-year financial guidance.

Importantly, NIQ is improving profitability and cash generation while continuing to expand its subscription-based intelligence business.

The stock is up 60% in the last year (although it’s worth noting that those returns are on the heels of the company’s post-IPO droop, as it came public in July 2025; the stock is up only 4.1% since the IPO) and recently traded near its highest levels since going public in July 2025.

Block (XYZ)

Block (XYZ), formerly known as Square, is best known for its Cash App digital payments platform and Square payment-processing systems.

But the financial technology company is also becoming increasingly focused on artificial intelligence.

Block is incorporating AI into its products to help merchants manage their operations and consumers make better financial decisions. It also sees opportunities to improve internal efficiency through automation.

More importantly, its underlying businesses are performing well.

Third-quarter gross profit grew 22% to $3.24 billion. Adjusted operating income soared 92% to $923 million, while adjusted earnings per share more than doubled to $1.13.

Cash App gross profit increased 27%, and Square’s gross payment volume grew 14%.

Those strong results prompted management to raise its 2026 financial guidance. The company now expects full-year gross profit of approximately $12.63 billion, representing 22% growth.

Shares have gained more than 30% in the last year and recently reached a new 52-week high (although they’re almost 68% below the all-time highs set in 2021).

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software (U) has been one of the more dramatic turnaround stories in technology.

The company provides software that developers use to create video games and other interactive experiences. It also operates an advertising platform that helps game publishers attract users and generate revenue.

After several difficult years, Unity is showing signs that its turnaround is gaining traction.

Its third-quarter revenue jumped 32% to $622.1 million. More impressively, the company reported its first quarterly GAAP profit since going public.

A major contributor was Unity Vector, its AI-powered advertising technology, which grew 126% year over year.

Vector uses machine learning to improve advertising performance by helping identify the users most likely to engage with an ad or make a purchase, and it’s the reason for the last bout of outperformance.

The stock has gained 20.6% in the last year and just tagged new 52-week highs (although, like Block, shares are well below all-time highs, down 73.5% in the last five years).

The AI Correction Is Creating New Opportunities

The recent technology selloff is primarily hitting the beneficiaries of the AI data center buildout as fears of more stringent regulation, tighter purse strings and overspending weigh on those names.

Investors are ready to move on to the next stage: companies that are actually deploying AI to improve profitability.

Whether that translates to a durable advantage is yet to be seen (and will probably take at least a few quarters of earnings results to suss out).

And there’s no guarantee that these early winners will prove to be long-term winners.

But outperformance in a correction (relative strength) is a powerful trait, and these five tech stocks are the big winners on that front.

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