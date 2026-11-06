AI Stocks Sink—Are New Market Leaders Emerging? | Cabot Weekly Review

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In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo continues to preach caution as the underlying trends that have been in place (including a weak growth arena) continued, including many AI stocks that have had mini-crashes the past two weeks. For now, then, less remains more, though he’s encouraged that fear is finally starting to pick up, and while there have been many air pockets, there have also been a good number of bullish earnings reactions in potential future leaders--many of which he reviews today. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: SMH , STX , MU, TEAM, DDOG, GKOS, XMTR, TOST, XYZ, HTFL, NTSK, CBOE, RGLD

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