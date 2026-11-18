Nvidia (NVDA) just reported another massive quarter. Not only did third-quarter results blow expectations out of the water, but the company guided even higher for the fourth quarter.

Revenue soared 103% year over year to $115.8 billion, beating analysts’ estimates of about $109 billion. Adjusted earnings per share more than doubled to $2.68. And the company expects fourth-quarter revenue of $130 billion, about $5 billion above Wall Street’s expectations.

Those are extraordinary numbers for a company that was already generating nearly $60 billion in quarterly revenue a year ago.

But the market’s reaction has been ... muted, to say the least.

After opening about 2% higher, Nvidia shares quickly gave back those gains and slipped into negative territory. The stock had already fallen more than 30% from its October peak heading into the report.

Apparently, doubling revenue and earnings in a single year isn’t enough to get investors excited anymore.

I don’t think Nvidia could have reported financial results that would have satisfied the market. At least not enough to reverse the concerns that have been weighing on the stock.

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At the end of the day, investors are concerned less with Nvidia’s business than with the enormous AI infrastructure boom that the company has helped create.

Nvidia Is No Longer Just Selling the AI Revolution

Nvidia has been not just the poster child for the AI revolution but its profit engine, too.

The company generated $107.6 billion in data center revenue last quarter alone, an increase of 110% from a year ago. Its gross profit margin was nearly 75%, an almost unheard-of level for a hardware company operating at this scale.

For years, Nvidia has benefited from an almost ideal business arrangement. The world’s largest technology companies have been competing to build AI infrastructure, and Nvidia has been selling them the chips they need to do it.

Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon and Meta have committed enormous sums to data centers and AI computing capacity. And a growing collection of smaller AI companies has joined the spending spree.

The demand has been so strong that Nvidia has had difficulty supplying enough chips.

But there’s another side to this arrangement.

Of course, spending billions on AI infrastructure is one thing. Generating a return on that investment is another.

And investors are increasingly questioning whether the companies spending all that money will ever earn enough to justify it.

That’s not a question Nvidia can answer with another blowout quarter.

In fact, the bigger Nvidia’s revenue gets, the more money its customers are spending on AI infrastructure – and the greater the pressure on those customers to demonstrate that the spending makes economic sense.

It’s an unusual situation. The financial results that once reassured investors about the AI boom are increasingly highlighting just how much money is at stake.

Nvidia Is Becoming the AI Industry’s Central Bank

There’s another development that makes the situation more complicated.

Nvidia is increasingly helping finance the companies that buy its chips.

The company has invested in AI developers, cloud computing providers and data center operators. Its relationships with companies such as OpenAI and CoreWeave extend well beyond supplying hardware.

In July, Bloomberg reported that Nvidia was pursuing a collection of AI-related deals worth more than $750 billion, including potential financing arrangements involving OpenAI.

Not all those deals were finalized, and the headline figures include different kinds of financial commitments. But the direction is unmistakable.

Nvidia is using its enormous financial resources to help sustain the AI infrastructure buildout.

That may pay off in the long run. But Nvidia is increasingly financing companies that buy its chips, raising questions about how much of the AI infrastructure boom is being supported by the chipmaker itself.

This begs the question of how, exactly, all of this could play out going forward.

An AI company needs computing power to develop and operate its models. Nvidia invests in that company or helps finance its infrastructure. The company uses that capital to purchase computing services, which ultimately creates more demand for Nvidia chips.

Nvidia books the resulting chip sales as revenue.

There’s nothing inherently “wrong” about that arrangement. Vendor financing has been around for decades, and Nvidia’s customers (at least their largest customers) have substantial sources of capital beyond Nvidia itself.

But it introduces another question.

How much of the demand for AI infrastructure would exist at today’s prices and spending levels without the financial support flowing through the industry?

That’s difficult to determine. And until investors have more confidence in the answer, another record quarter from Nvidia won’t necessarily put their concerns to rest.

The Second-Order Risk to the AI Boom

If AI companies struggle to generate sufficient returns on their infrastructure investments, the first consequence won’t necessarily be a collapse in demand for Nvidia chips.

It could be a change in how that demand is financed.

Investors and lenders could become less willing to provide capital to AI startups and specialized cloud providers. Financing costs could rise. Data center projects could be delayed or canceled.

And Nvidia could face pressure to provide even more financial support to keep its customers growing.

That leaves Nvidia in a bit of a predicament.

Nvidia can use its cash to support the AI ecosystem and preserve future chip demand. Or it can allow the market to determine which customers and projects can survive without additional help.

The first approach could protect revenue growth in the near term while increasing Nvidia’s exposure to the financial health of its customers.

The second could expose just how much demand depends on continued access to abundant capital.

Neither outcome necessarily means the AI revolution is doomed.

But it does suggest that Nvidia’s future growth depends on more than technological superiority and the performance of its latest chips.

It increasingly depends on the economics of the entire AI industry.

And those economics remain largely unproven.

There’s Another Problem Nvidia Can’t Fix with Earnings

Nvidia also faces a challenge that didn’t exist a few weeks ago.

Longtime CEO Jensen Huang resigned on November 12, leaving Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress in charge on an interim basis.

Huang wasn’t simply Nvidia’s chief executive. He was the company’s chief strategist, its most visible salesman and arguably the single most influential figure in the AI infrastructure boom.

His departure introduces uncertainty about Nvidia’s leadership, its relationships with customers and its willingness to continue making enormous investments throughout the AI ecosystem.

The company still has its technology, its engineering talent and its dominant market position.

But investors are now being asked to evaluate Nvidia without the executive who built that position and helped convince the rest of the technology industry to spend hundreds of billions of dollars pursuing his vision.

A strong earnings report can’t resolve that uncertainty, either.

What Nvidia’s Earnings Mean for Investors

I don’t think Nvidia’s disappointing market reaction is the “final nail in the coffin” of the AI boom, but it’s not not a nail either.

The company is still growing at an extraordinary rate. But with shifting investor perception and real questions about the company’s structure going forward, Nvidia could continue to deliver spectacular financial results without delivering spectacular stock returns.

And with the stock already more than 30% below its October peak, investors should think twice before assuming that another earnings beat is all it takes to put the bulls back in control.

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