What’s Behind the Drop in Fair Isaac (FICO)?

Key Takeaways

FICO’s monopoly is under threat. New federal rules are opening the mortgage credit-scoring market to competition.

New federal rules are opening the mortgage credit-scoring market to competition. FICO could lose its pricing power. Competitors are offering cheaper alternatives, threatening the company’s high profit margins.

Competitors are offering cheaper alternatives, threatening the company’s high profit margins. The stock’s future is uncertain. FICO remains highly profitable, but investors are questioning whether its incredible growth can continue.

At the time of writing, shares of Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO) are down 57.3% in 2026, including multiple one-day double-digit declines in the last three months and a massive 26.5% drop on September 29 alone.

What’s notable about it isn’t necessarily the scale of the decline (there are actually 10 large-cap stocks that have lost more than 50% year to date) but the reason behind it: We’re seeing in real time what happens when a company’s moat dries up.

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FICO’s Incredible Business Model

Odds are good that you’re intimately familiar with the company’s product (and its ticker symbol), even if you’ve never heard the name “Fair Isaac.” It’s the company behind the FICO credit score, the three-digit number lenders use to judge a borrower’s creditworthiness.

For decades, FICO has dominated the credit-scoring business. And its greatest advantage has been in the mortgage market.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the government-backed companies that buy and guarantee a huge share of U.S. mortgages, have long required lenders to use FICO scores.

That essentially gave Fair Isaac a government-supported monopoly – or, in more charitable terms, an insurmountable moat.

Mortgage lenders couldn’t simply switch to a cheaper competitor. They had to use FICO if they wanted to sell their loans to Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac.

That gave FICO tremendous pricing power. It could steadily raise prices without worrying about losing customers.

And because producing an additional credit score costs very little, those price increases translated into huge profits.

Investors loved the business. Even factoring in the latest decline, shares are up 484% in the last decade. But new rule changes are forcing a re-rate of the stock.

The Government Opens the Door to Competition

The biggest threat comes from VantageScore, a competing credit-scoring system created by Equifax, Experian and TransUnion.

VantageScore has been around for years. But until recently, it couldn’t compete effectively in the mortgage market because federal rules favored FICO.

That started to change in 2022, when the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) approved newer scoring models from both companies.

Then, in July 2025, regulators announced that mortgage lenders could use VantageScore 4.0 instead of traditional FICO scores for eligible loans sold to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (about 70% of mortgages).

The changes accelerated in 2026.

In April, federal housing officials moved forward with VantageScore’s adoption. And on September 9, the FHFA opened VantageScore to all approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac lenders.

Then came another major blow.

On September 30, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac announced changes that would put FICO and VantageScore on equal footing, removing a scoring “edge” that had previously favored FICO scores over VantageScore.

Why These Changes Are Such a Big Deal

It’s not often that investors see the impact of a government-mandated monopoly being opened to the free market.

Now that Fair Isaac is facing actual competition, it’ll be forced to compete on a slew of fronts, most importantly, cost – which is where the competition is focusing its efforts.

TransUnion recently announced that it would extend its $0.99 VantageScore pricing through December 2028, a fraction of the price of Fair Isaac’s scoring.

Meanwhile, FICO has historically used regular price increases to drive much of its growth.

In its fiscal third quarter, FICO’s business-to-business scoring revenue jumped 49% from a year earlier, largely because of higher mortgage-score prices.

But now that the company faces the prospect of competing on prices, the stock is in uncharted waters, and there are threats to the underlying business model.

Rocket Mortgage, one of the country’s largest mortgage lenders, has already announced plans to make VantageScore its preferred scoring model for eligible loans.

And from the end of May through the end of August, 9% of the mortgages originated used VantageScore.

Beyond the immediate threat, there is also a possibility that Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae could throw their own hats (Freddie Score and Fannie Score) into the ring as competitors in the marketplace.

Fair Isaac, as one might expect, isn’t taking the news lying down. Last year, the company introduced a new licensing program designed to lower costs, and it is presumably looking for longer-term fixes to make its offerings more competitive.

And the reality is that the company still has major advantages. Its credit scores are widely trusted, lenders have used them for decades, and its software business provides another source of revenue.

It’s also far too early to know how much market share VantageScore will capture. Nine percent penetration is notable, and it reflects impressive growth, but it’s still just a fraction of the total market.

But even if FICO keeps most of its customers, losing the ability to raise prices aggressively could significantly slow earnings growth.

Given the volatility in the stock (down more than 70% from its all-time highs in 2024) and the major disruption it faces, investors should approach the stock with caution and look for evidence that VantageScore’s penetration is plateauing, while also keeping in mind that Fannie and Freddie may be waiting in the wings to further pressure the company.

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