The key to navigating times like these in the stock market is to avoid getting caught up in the emotion, and to bet against it if you can.

The cleanest way to do that is to short the heightened fear by betting against the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), the so-called fear gauge. It has spiked in the past several days.

You can short fear by purchasing the -1x Short VIX Futures ETF (SVIX), currently trading in the 15 range. In past market crises, I have made money buying the SVIX at around 16-17, for moves back up to 24-25 as investor fears calm down.

Sentiment has darkened sufficiently to warrant getting long, or longer, both stocks and the SVIX. As always, I am using sentiment in the contrarian sense. Go long when the crowd is extremely bearish, and vice versa.

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Sentiment Darkens

* The Investors Intelligence Bull Bear ratio on November 17 came in at 1.83. The way I read this indicator, anything below 2 is a clear buy signal. It indicates a sentiment extreme that will revert to the mean at some point. The ratio is clearly lower now, and it will be when it reads out again soon.

* The American Association of Individual Investors sentiment indicator has printed a bull-bear spread greater than ten percentage points for four weeks in a row. For example, last week bears were at 42.2% and bulls were at 24.4% for an 18-percentage-point spread, which is greater than ten percentage points. The prior three weeks printed 20- to 30-percentage-point spreads. Check on this indicator. Sufficiently bearish to warrant getting long stocks.

* The equity put/call ratio has been printing above 1. Investors and traders buy puts (which go up when stocks decline) when they are bearish. They avoid calls (which go up when stocks advance). This ratio of puts to calls (above 1) indicates sufficient bearishness to warrant buying stocks. Previous spikes above 1 happened close to near-term lows.

* Valuations on defensive stocks are at extreme highs, while valuations on tech stocks are near extreme lows. This indicates a bearish defensive posture among investors and traders, sufficiently negative to warrant increasing long exposure.

* Much of the public (and virtually all the major podcasters, of course, because they thrive on conspiracy theories) went into irrational conspiracy theory mode surrounding the string of recent outages at various websites and in the air traffic control communications system. I doubt there was any link among them. In my experience, technology fails all the time. I am surprised people are surprised by this. A lot of it is far from perfect.

In any case, if this was part of an orchestrated attack by North Korea, Iran, Russia, or some other bad actors, the good news is they gave it a good shot, and they failed. The jump in anxiety (people reportedly stocking up on food and buying generators) contributed to the negative market sentiment mix.

Meanwhile, insiders have been getting more bullish. Buy/sell ratios for stocks on various exchanges have been continually increasing into bullish territory as the markets weaken.

2 Stocks to Watch as Fear Spikes Higher

Besides shorting fear by purchasing the SVIX, I suggest adding to any names that insiders are buying, like the stocks I suggest in Cabot Insider Edge.

Though there is no insider buying, I also think Nvidia (NVDA) looks attractive here, though I am unable to “call a bottom” in the stock. However, purchasing NVDA here gives you exposure to 75% revenue growth (just upped from 70%) for just nine times forward earnings.

In tech, I also like Space Exploration Technologies (SPCX) in the current weakness, as a bet on its AI data center capacity rental business, robotics, satellite communications and satellite launches. There is no insider buying here. But at the recent Baron Capital investor conference here in New York City, Elon Musk predicted the SPCX market cap will eventually reach the same dollar amount as global GDP. Global GDP is around $126 trillion, and the SPCX market cap is $1.75 trillion. That is quite a gap.

Of course, Musk’s forecast may well be wrong. But even if he is only partly right, it suggests solid SPCX gains over the next five or ten years. In the 115 range, SPCX is a busted IPO (it trades below the IPO price of 135). That’s the time to buy IPOs, when they are busted. Not during the initial hype.

Please note, none of this is an attempt to “call the bottom” on stocks overall or individual names referenced here. Negative sentiment can always get more negative. In extreme sell-offs, the Investors Intelligence Bull Bear ratio falls down into the 0.7 range, and it just printed at 1.83.

However, I do believe sentiment has turned negative enough to warrant getting more long exposure here, for a sentiment reversion to the mean. Most of the market is already in a correction (down 10% or more).

We’d need a recession to send it into bear market territory (down 20% or more). A recession is always possible; however, sharper minds than mine (Ed Yardeni of Yardeni Research) continue to rule out a recession in the near term. For more insights on the markets and stocks that insiders like, consider subscribing to Cabot Insider Edge.

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